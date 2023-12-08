Anambra Central: Senator Ekwunife expands project delivery in Amawbia community

By Tunde Opalana

Residents as well as indigenes of Adabebe community in Amawbia of Anambra Central senatorial district would have another cause to smile following the completion of an additional infrastructure project in their area by Senator Uche Ekwunife.

The project, Adabebe road which is in Amawbia, Awka South LGA was flagged off and completed in three weeks by the 9th Senate lawmaker.

Ekwunife who currently presides as the Director General of the South East Governors Forum said that the new project underscores her determination to rewrite the ugly narrative of poor infrastructure, and basic amenities across Anambra communities.

Ekwunife speaking on yesterday through Hon Mrs Ify Chinwuko, Leader of her Project Monitoring Team, outlined five other completed and ongoing projects she facilitated within the community they include the completed; Farm Road Amawbia, Lockup Shops at Amawbia Market, A structural facility comprising offices with a kitchenette and toilets, Solar lights at Ebe Akpu, Amawbia and the ongoing road construction along Kabe road, Amawbia.

READ ALSO: We Didn’t Challenge Kogi Guber Polls At…

Speaking at the project site, the DG restated her resolve to prioritize “Time” and “Quality” in the course of executing projects across Anambra communities.

Prominent stakeholder of the community Chief Hezejiah Ejieh rendered his gratitude to the former Lawmaker on behalf of the community .

He commended Ekwunife for not relenting her efforts to execute projects across the community despite not being a member of the 10th Senate.

“The road is to the greatest surprise of the villagers who have never witnessed anything like that in the history of constituency representation.

“Every single day she is initiating or completing one project or the other and this explains why her fond reference as Madam Project is absolutely deserving beyond reasonable doubt. We are very grateful to her, he expressed.