Anambra 2025: Ifemeludike emerges first female candidate to face Soludo

…picks AAC ticket

By Tunde Opalana

Miss Chioma Ifemeludike has emerged as the first female governorship candidate for the November governorship election in Anambra State.

She picked the African Action Congress (AAC) ticket to slug it out with Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, George Moghalu of the Labour Party and Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The chairman of the election committee, Mr Oshiokhe Ikpeminoghena, declared her as winner of the AAC ticket.

The election chairman said Ifemeludike fulfilled every necessary step that qualifies her to run for the Anambra governorship election.

READ ALSO: Deputy Speaker Seeks Uzbekistan’s Partnership For Nigeria’s Solid Minerals, Mining Sector Development

In her acceptance speech, Ifemeludike promised not to disappoint the trust bestowed on her by party supporters.

She expressed confidence that AAC will make sure that the people of Anambra State, especially women, children and youths are empowered to become better citizens of the nation.

She was unanimously elected through affirmation vote by members of the congress.The National Chairman of AAC, Comrade Omoyele Sowore, was represented at the event by the National Treasurer of the party, Dr Sam Ajeigbe.

Miss Ifemeludike hails from Eziowele, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.