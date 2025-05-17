Anajabuana felicitates Anosike on 20th years of Daily Times acquisition

By Tunde Opalana

As the Folio Communications Limited marks the 20th years of acquisition and ownership of the Daily Times titles, Chike Jideani Anajabuana commended Mr. Fidelis Anosike, the publisher of the titled for his resilience in keeping the legacy of the oldest newspaper platform in the country amidst stifle business environment.

The Daily Times of Nigeria was founded in 1926 by Richard Braw and some European businessmen, including our own Adeyemo Alakija and their first substantive daily newspaper was published on June 1st, 1926.

The main aim of establishing the Daily Times was to serve the business community and also news reporting, covering major events like the discovering of oil in 1956, Nigerian independence in 1960, the Nigerian civil war from 1967 to 1970, the transition to democracy and others.

The Federal Military Government on 1st Sept 1975 acquired 60% equity stake in Daily Times of Nigeria and by 1977 they assumed complete ownership and control of the Mega Media Organisation by further acquiring the remaining 40% equity stake

Anajabuana recalled with nostalgia that the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in 2004 approved the Folio Communications Limited as the preferred bidder for the acquisition of the Daily Times of Nigeria after a very highly competitive bidding process

Folio Communications Limited gained control of the Daily Times with about 96.5% equity stake after the payment of more than N1.250 billion

Folio Communications Limited is a Nigerian Multi Media company founded by Mr Fidelis Anosike to offer specialised and well tailored services in print production, public relations, advertising, publishing, and International events planning, organisation and management

Folio Communications Limited is a member of Folio Media Group ( FMG ), and the FMG is one of the largest media Conglomerates in Nigeria with many subsidiaries providing different kinds of services, creating jobs, employments and opportunities

The Folio Media Group is focused on the full spectrum of news, corporate services, entertainment, advertising, media capacity building, and workforce development, publishing across traditional and digital platforms, technology and software development

The Daily Times as of today is one of the widely circulated newspapers in Nigeria publishing the following; Daily Times Newspapers, Business Times, Sunday Times, dtimes.ng, insertion on Tech and Trends and Modern Woman , insertion on women.

The company is equally operating a very good Media Training Centre and Media Creative Academy and also the Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant

Extolling the business acumen and managerial ability of the publisher, Mr. Fidelis Anosike , he described him as a “multi media guru, talented entrepreneur, corporate governance expert , business leader and motivational speaker”

Speaking further on the media personality, called Fidelis Anosike, he said “he is also a man of innate ability, skills, creative, innovative, and imaginative ideas

“He was born in Umuatuolu, Ivite Umueri, Anambra East LGA of Anambra State, and he is a graduate of Graphic and Applied Fine Art from the University of Benin

“Fidelis Anosike is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School

“It’s important to note that he has made tremendous contributions to the growth and development of media industry through various innovative and creative initiatives he has provided.”

Notably among the initiatives, he mentioned are ; “Media training centre Modern media creative academy,

Software technology driven media development, State of the art digital media marketing and research platform.”

According to Chike Jideani Anajabuana, Fidelis Anosike founded and he is equally funding the Positive Perception Movement, a campaign platform that is against negative perception of Nigerians and Nigeria globally.

“The Positive Perception Movement is all about Progress and Development of Nigeria

“The Movement is equally focused towards presenting Nigeria as a very good country through well articulated public presentations, public relations, good governance, media campaigns, speech at international events and others

“The campaign is aimed at ushering in a new era of Socio-economic Development, Collaborations with International Development Partners, attracting Foreign Direct Investment and many more.