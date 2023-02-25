Anaebonam: Kwankwaso will win presidential election, revive maritime sector

…Asks Port users, operators, Nigerians to vote for NNPP

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

Dr. Boniface Anaebonam, Founder, BoT Chairman and Spiritual Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party, NNPP, has reiterated that the party’s candidate in this year’s Presidential Election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, will emerge as the next elected president of Nigeria.

He stressed that his emergence as winner at the polls would upset the permutations, expectations and calculations of bookmakers and many Nigerians within and outside the country.

The party leader, thus, called on all stakeholders in the Maritime business, transportation, logistics, importers, as well as freight forwarding practitioners and all agencies of government in the Maritime Industry to rally round, support and vote for the NNPP Presidential candidate, because he (Kwankwaso), was determined to turnaround the fortunes of the Maritime Industry.

Anaebonam made the remarks when he spoke to journalists on Thursday, at the Rockview Hotel in Apapa, Lagos.

According to him, winning elections go beyond making noise in the Media, engaging in arguments on social media, and joining issues with people or one’s opponents. He adds that the party’s candidate had avoided all of these and would never be be seen to be involved in any scandal whatsoever. “He has been working underground and doing so quietly. The results will soon be visible to all.

“There is system collapse in every sector you turn, there’s an issue of a brewing revolution, people are clamouring to take back their country, things are not working well. This is where the NNPP and Kwankwaso come in. He is a man of courage, a man with the political will to right the wrongs in the Maritime industry and the entire Nigeria.”

He stated that the party’s Presidential flagbearer, Kwankwaso, is a reflection and true representation of the vision he has always had, and that the former Kano State helmsman was poised to execute that vision for the overall good of Nigerians.

“The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), which was founded about 21 years ago, is an attempt to reinvent Nigeria and give a direction. With the present situation in the country today, the country needs someone who can make bold decisions that will change things for the better.

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement did not start today and whether you like it not, he is the most popular northern candidate in this race. Here’s a man who has the 19 northern states already. If we have five more states from the south, we are good to go. He has the capacity to do justice to the concept of New Nigeria Peoples Party.

“You see, God has a hand in all that is happening in Nigeria today. Look at the little known NNPP that has been struggling since 21 years now, suddenly becoming a party of choice. The mode of Nigeria presently is to have a visionary leader, no matter where he comes from, who can unite everybody into one for the overall interest of all. This is why the party picked Kwankwaso to be its leader. I assure Nigerians that as a highly focused detribalised Nigerian, he would give the country the best if elected in 2023.

Aniebonam stated – with regards to the Maritime Industry – that, “the Maritime industry needs to understand that NNPP is our own and if we want to unbundle ourselves from the slavery in our industry, then this is the opportunity for us to elect our own to enable us resolve our constraints. I, therefore, urge you all to go out en-mass to vote Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as the President of Nigeria.”

The ex-Customs officer alluded to the Social Contract which Kwankwaso had with maritime stakeholders in Lagos on August 23, 2022, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja; further adding that the nation needed a leader with the political will to deliver.

In his words, “As a continuation of the Social Contract my principal, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, had with maritime stakeholders in Lagos last year at the Sheraton Hotel, I have invited you to thank you all for your support so far.

“Remember, we told him our expectations for the industry if he wins. You also remember that NNPP originated from NAGAFF (National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders). NAGAFF was set up to liberate freight forwarders and this we have achieved through the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN). Because of some distortions in the body by some vested interests, we’re not there yet but there’s a big hope as the journey has started.

“So, we felt that the next stage is to liberate the port sector of its many encumbrances. That’s why NNPP has come. For 20 years now the party has been onboard but God this time around, brought out a person with capacity in the person of Senator Kwankwaso to be on the driving seat, a man that has all it takes to deliver.”

Some other areas, among others, he strongly believes the Kwankwasiyya Movement leader would tackle, if elected President, is the granting of partial autonomy to the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) to effectively perform its function as the lead agency in the ports.

Aniebonam also assured that an NNPP government would ensure the “appointment of Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), from within career officers” and “opening of Nigerian borders for cross-border trade and transportation” to thrive.

“I want to equally assure you that Kwankwaso would ensure that the CRFFN was removed from the clutches of the Transportation Ministry, to be partially autonomous in line with the Act establishing it.”

He equally promised that his party, while in power would review “the inherent law of waiver clause as contained in the Cabotage Act” and “make it to enhance local content in its application.”

“Enhancement of commercial shipping and partnership with private operators: the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) must ensure that Nigeria flies flags to mitigate the colossal loss of revenue inherent in freight rates.”

For importers and exporters, the NNPP BoT Chairman asserted, “Seizure of trade goods must stop forthwith when presented before the Customs at the Examination Bay designated for Customs purpose.

“Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), to be returned to the ports and borders to join NDLEA and NAFDAC to perform their statutory duty of quality control of imported goods.

“Establishment of truck terminals in partnership with private operators to service the ports in a call-up system.

“Warri Port, River Port of Onitsha, Oguta River Port and other ports must be made to function with a view to decongesting Lagos Ports and environs,” among others, Aniebonam added.

In light of this, he stated that the multi-party system in Nigeria has created a wonderful opportunity for people to take advantage of the polity and make things happen, “we need to move out en-mass and work towards emancipating Nigerians through the NNPP and its presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso. Importers, Exporters, Customs and other government Agencies must understand that NNPP has its roots in the Maritime industry and would be most beneficial to those in this industry,” he concluded.

