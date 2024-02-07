An open letter to the good people of northeast, Nigeria- Hon. Abdulhamid Yahaya Abba

My dear good people of the Northeast, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement – Northeast, it is both my duty and privilege to address you at this crucial juncture.

I wish to convey our heartfelt acknowledgment of the difficulties you are enduring. We understand that the Northeast region of Nigeria faces significant challenges ranging from inflationary pressures, food scarcity, healthcare concerns, to pockets of insecurity. Your resilience amidst these adversities is both admirable and inspiring.

Allow me to express, on behalf of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, our sincere acceptance of responsibility for the present situation. We recognize that it is our collective duty to ensure the well-being and prosperity of every citizen, especially those in regions grappling with hardship.

In response to these challenges, I wish to assure you that the administration is actively engaged in formulating and implementing robust solutions aimed at mitigating the prevailing hardships. It is imperative that we adopt a multifaceted approach to address the multifarious issues confronting our beloved Northeast region.

To this end, relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have been tasked with developing comprehensive strategies tailored to the unique needs of our Northeastern communities. These initiatives encompass a wide array of measures designed to alleviate the burdens imposed by inflation, hunger, healthcare deficiencies, and security concerns.

Key among our priorities is the implementation of sustainable economic policies aimed at stabilizing prices and enhancing food security. Furthermore, efforts are underway to bolster healthcare infrastructure and expand access to quality medical services across the region. Additionally, we are steadfast in our commitment to strengthening security mechanisms to safeguard lives and property in every corner of the Northeast, which is already yielding significant and positive results.

Through my office, I am honored to have worked with several people who have shown tremendous support for the development of the Northeast, and I must commend their efforts in supporting my Community Development for Renewed Hope Initiative (CDRHI). I would like to particularly mention The North-East Development Commission (NEDC), which, in addition to the numerous people-oriented projects, continues to collaborate with us and keep us in the loop in their engagements.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been an effective partner in the prevention and response to natural and human disaster in the Northeast, and they have shown us their commitment to do more.

Among the first things I did since assuming office was to generate our own Social Register for the vulnerable ones and large households in our region, and this register continues to be updated. I am pleased that thousands of individuals on that register benefitted from the conditional cash transfer, and we are appreciative that we received a prompt response when we made our case. My thanks go to The Rural Electrification Agency who also partnered with our office in updating their list of SMEs and households to benefit from their Solar Home Systems (SHS), and we are grateful. Special recognition also goes to SMEDAN that is partnering with the office of the SSAP on Community Engagement to adequately and evenly distribute the beneficiaries for the Conditional Grant Scheme.

It is crucial to acknowledge the inherent potential and resilience embedded within the Northeast region. Our land is rich in cultural heritage, natural resources, and human capital. The Northeast is renowned for its diverse ethnic tapestry, vibrant traditions, and unparalleled hospitality. Moreover, the region boasts immense agricultural potential, which, if harnessed effectively, can serve as a catalyst for economic growth and development. The National Agency For Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has also involved us in identifying bright minds in the Northeast who need support in pushing their innovations to fruition.

Through the CDRHI so far, we have provided healthcare support to more than 5,000 people and provided clothing to about 2,000 children. We have other plans that rest on four thematic pillars of Political, Socio-Economic, Health, and Educational Community Engagements, and we are reaching out to MDAS, Civil Society Organizations, the private sector, and even well-meaning individuals for possible collaborations and partnerships.

I wish to reiterate the unwavering commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, and my office, to the well-being and prosperity of the people of Northeast, Nigeria. It is also important to address one of the most impending issues that forms the pivot that most of the economic challenges revolve around, the issue of fuel subsidy removal. The removal of subsidy has been confirmed by different Nigerian leaders to be inevitable for Nigeria’s development, but President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the only one bold enough to follow through, and he did not arrive at this decision lightly, and his administration is not unmindful of the current discomforts that come with this adjustment, but I can assure you that our period of socio-economic improvements championed by the Renewed Hope agenda is around the corner.

In the Northeast, we have the immense capacity to stand united in our resolve to surmount the challenges that beset us and usher in an era of peace, progress, and prosperity for all. Together, let us forge ahead with hope and determination, confident in our ability to overcome adversity and build a brighter future for generations to come.

Yours faithfully,

HON. ABDULHAMID YAHAYA ABBA

Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Community Engagement – Northeast