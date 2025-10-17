Amupitan’s INEC Chairmanship: A new dawn amid reform, trust, and political intrigue

Joash Amupitan’s confirmation as Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) marks a significant milestone in the country’s electoral journey.

He succeeds Mahmood Yakubu, who completed his two terms, spanning ten years, with his tenure officially ending on June 18, 2025.

Yakubu’s leadership was instrumental in introducing biometric voting systems and several reforms, yet also faced criticism over perceived electoral biases. Notably, the commission operated under Acting Chairman—INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye—for a brief interim after Yakubu’s tenure ended, stirring questions on the delay before appointing a permanent successor.

The appointment of a substantive chairman did not come immediately after Yakubu’s departure. Instead, the nomination of Prof. Amupitan by President Bola Tinubu was announced on July 29, 2025, over a month after the end of Yakubu’s term. This delay raised concerns among civil society and political observers, who questioned the implications for INEC’s independence and electoral preparedness.

Prof. Joash Amupitan’s name brought mixed reactions. As a distinguished law professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who then served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, his credentials were widely recognized.

However, controversy ensued over his alleged involvement with the All Progressives Congress (APC) legal team during the 2023 presidential election tribunal—a claim Amupitan and his office have formally denied. This association stirred skepticism among opposition parties and commentators who questioned his ability to maintain impartiality at the helm of Nigeria’s electoral body.

Following a thorough vetting process, the Nigerian Senate confirmed Amupitan’s appointment unanimously on October 7, 2025. The National Council of State also approved the nominee, paving the way for his official assumption of office. This confirmation put an end to months of uncertainty and political speculation, offering clarity ahead of the critical electoral cycles looming on Nigeria’s horizon.

Amupitan has made clear commitments to modernizing Nigeria’s election infrastructure. His vision emphasizes the deployment of emerging technologies such as drones for enhanced election monitoring, further biometric integration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and expanded functionality for the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), including enabling voters to download accreditation slips. These initiatives seek to strengthen transparency, reduce fraud, and restore public confidence in the electoral process.

Yet, the challenges confronting Amupitan are palpable. The lingering political controversies and opposition doubts pose a significant test to his leadership, especially in a climate where trust in INEC has been notably eroded. Opposition parties remain divided, with some reluctantly accepting the new chairman as a constitutional reality, while others continue to express concerns that his appointment may perpetuate partisan influence within the ostensibly independent electoral agency.

The delay in appointing a substantive chairman after Prof. Yakubu’s departure underscores why reforming INEC’s appointment procedures remains critical. There are growing calls to remove the President’s unilateral appointment power in favor of a meritocratic, multi-stakeholder process that would preserve INEC’s autonomy and credibility.

INEC’s broader reform agenda includes over 140 recommendations aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s electoral system. Key proposals seek to enhance BVAS capabilities, introduce diaspora voting, institute an independent electoral offences tribunal, and establish a party regulation agency to clearly delineate responsibilities. Such reforms are intended to prevent political interference and deliver free, fair, and credible elections.

Aligned with international best practices, INEC advocates legal and financial independence, transparency, technology-driven elections, stringent ethical standards, and the creation of specialized judicial channels to fast-track electoral dispute resolutions.

These measures are designed to safeguard Nigeria’s elections from manipulation and increase public trust.

As Prof. Amupitan steps into this fraught yet critical role, the nation’s democratic fortunes rest heavily on his ability to uphold neutrality, push comprehensive reforms, and ensure credible outcomes in future elections—particularly the 2027 general elections that will test Nigeria’s democratic resilience.

The road ahead demands vision, integrity, and unwavering dedication to democratic ideals. Prof. Amupitan’s leadership will indelibly shape Nigeria’s path toward electoral credibility and democratic consolidation.