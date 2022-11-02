Amotekun corps might pioneer state policing in Nigeria – RMAFC chairman

Commendations have poured in for the Southwest Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps for its great work towards fighting crime and insecurity in the region.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Shehu, has on this premise disclosed that the security network might be the first to signal the start of state policing in the country.

According to him, he is optimistic that the Amotekun Corps with their efforts in reducing crimes to their barest minimum in the area since its inception can make a beginning for state policing.

While commending the southwest Governors for the Amotekun initiative, Shehu who paid a courtesy visit to the Amotekun Command Headquarters in Akure the Ondo State capital noted that the request for more funding for the security network was genuine.

The RMAFC chairman advanced that “We want to commend Governor Akeredolu and other Governors in the southwest state for coming up with the noble initiative which has continued to reduce crime to its barest minimum in the area. Maybe, this would be the beginning of state policing in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: KNCV donates mobile trucks for tuberculosis testing.

“We have heard of your financial request, and we can see that you deserve more than what you are requesting because this is about saving lives and it is one of the fundamental duties of every government.

“We have seen commitment, qualities and real patriotism. We can see that Mr Governor has not set this Security outfit as a joke. It is not cosmetic.

“We will convey your message to our Chairman who has sent us and we also ask that the state Governor gives a certain percentage to Amotekun to access stabilization fund and it is our prayer that some part of it gets to the needs of the Corps,” Shehu submitted.

Naija News gathered that in his response, the Ondo Amotekun Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, attested that the corps needs more financial support to purchase equipment that can help in the fight against crime to ensure the safety of citizens, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Adeleye continued saying “One major advantage that we have is that we understand the terrain and we have the men, but we don’t have the equipment.

“Our security architecture is enhanced by very good communication equipment that we have, but it is grossly inadequate but functional.

” For over two and a half years now, I can say we are worse kit in the face of enormous security challenges which may affect the socio-economic growth of the state.

“Within our first six months of coming on board, we received over 5,000 petitions from farmers complaining that they were being robbed, Kidnapped and their livestock and farmlands destroyed, but within our limited resources, we were able to arrest the situation.

“Ondo State is the gateway to the entire southwest region. You would have been saving future generations if you assist us with adequate funds to cushion the challenge of inadequate funding.

“We need to respond simultaneously whenever robbers struck and this can be effectively done through 24/7 patrol, hence the dire need for support.

“You can imagine a whole local government with one car.

“Despite our inadequacy, we are still able to use the little equipment we have to monitor parts of the forest, but we would have wanted a satellite-based tracker.

“Thank God we have not lost our personnel, but it’s just the grace of God and the support of people. But it would have been easier for us with modern equipment to track down bandits.

“With such equipment, we would be able to see from a remote position. So we are looking at a situation where within the ambit of the law setting up the Corps, we are allowed to use non-prohibited firearms, we don’t even have money for it. What we have are Dane guns and Pump actions that can not stand the firepower of the criminals,” the Amotekun commander added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...