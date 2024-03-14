Amidst suspension, Bauchi governor declares support for Senator Ningi

By Samuel Luka

Following the three months suspension slammed on Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central senatorial district for alleging that the 2024 budget was padded with N3.7 trillion, Governor, Bala Mohammed of the state expressed his support for the embattled senator.

Ningi was suspended Tuesday by upper chamber of the National Assembly, and subsequently resigned his position as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF).

Speaking during the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Bauchi on Wednesday, Bala Mohammed said he was with Ningi, as the face of opposition in the Senate.

READ ALSO: Stakeholders want NASS to adopt Auditor-General’s..

“We will, as the opposition to the federal government say some of the things that should be done in our modest opinion, but it is not for us to disparage our country”, he said.

The governor further said he felt very sad about the decision of the Senate that suspended Senator Abdul Ningi of the People’s Democratic Party who he described as one of the best from Bauchi for saying the truth and for standing up to be the beacon of truth.

“Equally I don’t know what we will do, but we will discuss privately to see what we can do to support him because I support whatever he is doing. And that is the face of the opposition, especially if what he saying is the truth. I am not too quick to go to the media but, certainly, he has shown courage,” he said.

Recall that, yesterday, on the floor of the Senate, Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West), had said the Red Chamber had inaugurated a template for the speedy consideration and passage of the 2024 Money Bill as he initiated the motion on breach of privilege by the Bauchi senator.

Senator Adeola had come under orders 9, 10, 41, and 51 to move a motion of privilege and issue of national importance against Ningi over his interview with the BBC Hausa.

Following Adeola’s motion on breach of privilege, a member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate, Jimoh Ibrahim, first moved the motion for Ningi’s suspension for 12 months over allegations of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the National Assembly.

But, some of the senators moved for the amendment of the suspension for three months for the embattled federal lawmaker, which the senate ratified to make the suspension three months.