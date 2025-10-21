American veterans of Igbo descent condemn arrest of Emmanuel Kanu, lawyer

The American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) has strongly condemned the arrest of Prince Emmanuel Kanu — the younger brother of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu — along with his lawyer, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, and other supporters during Monday’s peaceful protest in Abuja demanding Kanu’s release.

In a statement signed by Sylvester Onyia, AVID President, the group described the arrests and reported use of teargas on demonstrators as “a grave assault on democracy and the rule of law.”

According to Onyia, the protesters had gathered peacefully in Abuja and several other cities across the country on Monday to demand compliance with court orders freeing Kanu, who has been in detention since his extraordinary rendition from Kenya in June 2021.

“Peaceful protest is not a crime,” Onyia said. “Even during military regimes, Nigerians expressed their grievances through protests.

“It is therefore unacceptable that under a democratic government, citizens are being tear-gassed, arrested, and humiliated for exercising their constitutional rights,” he fumed.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure accountability and direct law enforcement agencies to respect the rule of law and citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly.

“Police tear-gassing peaceful protesters undermines democracy,” the AVID president stated. “President Tinubu must call for accountability and demonstrate that his administration upholds the fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.”

AVID reiterated that it stands firmly against any form of arbitrary arrest or intimidation of peaceful citizens.

The group emphasized that the call for Kanu’s release is rooted in legality, noting that the Court of Appeal, in its October 13, 2022 judgment, discharged and acquitted him, declaring his extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria a violation of both local and international laws.

“The Court of Appeal has already made it clear that Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention is illegal,” Onyia added.

“We therefore demand his immediate and unconditional release, alongside his brother, his lawyer, and every supporter arrested for standing on the side of justice.”

AVID said it would continue to advocate for peace, justice, and dialogue, urging the government to engage constructively rather than respond with repression.

“We are veterans who fought for liberty and justice,” Onyia said. “We know that peace cannot be achieved by silencing dissent. The world is watching how Nigeria handles this case — it is a test of the nation’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law.”