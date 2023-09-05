AMDM Africa, 3POINT0 Labs, bring international events,movies to half billion African youth at affordable prices

AMDM Africa partners with U.S based 3POINT0 Labs, to help African youth watch streamed international music concerts, sporting events and movies at affordable prices.

Reprieve has come for over half a billion African youths as AMDM Africa and the U.S based 3POINT0 Labs has partners to enable them watch international music concerts, sporting events and movies at affordable prices.

With this joint venture established by African mobile phone streaming innovator, AMDM Africa and Talent and Web3 Management Firm, 3POINT0 Labs, the teeming African young mobile phone users will have access to international Afro-beats concerts, sport and movie content, at affordable prices.

This rare opportunity is coming at a time when Africa’s ‘cost of living crisis’ and high subscription rates to watch entertainment provided by traditional vendors preclude young Africans from watching their international music, sporting and movie icons.

Through AMDM Africa’s use of cloud streaming technology to reduce the costs of watching entertainment on mobile phones, and 3POINT0 Labs’ access to US based content providers, the joint venture makes international sporting events, music shows and movie content more available at affordable prices.

In the past year, AMDM Africa successfully streamed the Queen of Afro-beats Tiwa Savage’s live London concert successfully free of charge to 120 million Africa youths in 14 counties in collaboration with telecommunications giant, Airtel Africa.

Similarly, this year 3POINT0 Labs brokered deals to broadcast international boxing and martial arts shows, as well as ‘free to watch’ US movies targeted towards to African youth and those in the diaspora.

This year 3Point0 Labs (based in California, USA) engineered a landmark multi-million dollar deal with for Francis Ngannou, a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) heavyweight champion, to fight under the banner of the Professional Fighters League.

Furthermore; last month Tyson Fury (the current linear boxing world heavyweight champion announced his unprecedented fight with Francis Ngannou (the linear MMA heavyweight Champion) on 28th October in Riyadh Saudi Arabia for a boxing clash estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars for the fighters.

Speaking to the partnership, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of 3Point0 Labs, Andrew Cutrow, said “We’re proud to partner with AMDM Africa and its management who have spent decades creating opportunity and access for millions of Africans. We are aligned in our missions to leverage technological innovation to eliminate the disparity in access and opportunity”.

AMDM Africa, is a Content Aggregator and cloud streaming expert (based in Nigeria and the UK) that partners with mobile phone operators in Africa to stream live sporting, music and entertainment events from around the world to Sub-Saharan Africa’s 500 million smart phone-first African youths..

“At AMDM Africa we are proud to work with innovative partners, like 3POINT0 Labs, to harness the power of the internet to lower costs and democratize access, for African youth to international sporting and music content, and free US movies,” said Dr. Adrian Ogun the CEO and co-founder of AMDM Africa.”

“AMDM Africa’s audacious mission is to democratize access for half a billion Africa youths, to use their 4g and 5G smart phones to watch international performances of their Afro-beats music heroes and sporting superstars, at affordable prices, via cloud streaming technology”, added Dr. Ogun.