AMCON recovers N307bn in two years

By Motolani Oseni

Not less than a whopping N307 billion has been recovered from debts owed to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in two years, an inter-agency committee set up on the recovery of debts has revealed.

The committee, led by its Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasonoye, who is also the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, disclosed this while submitting its Interim Report to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.

While receiving the report, Prof. Osinbajo said the government would review it and act accordingly, observing that the issue of AMCON debtors doing further business with government agencies is a due diligence matter and there would have to be compliance with the requirements of the law, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The committee, however, urged the government for strict implementation of relevant laws including the AMCON Act, that ensures that the recalcitrant debtors cannot benefit from government contracts and projects except with due diligence clearance from AMCON.

According to the Committee Chairman Prof. Bolaji Owasonoye, who presented the Interim Report to the Vice President “between 2020 and 2021, AMCON made significant recoveries which is highlighted in the report.

READ ALSO: NAFEST 2022: Vital Tool In Reuniting Nigerian

“Within the period under review, AMCON witnessed 10% growth in the recovery performance across various asset classes. For instance, in the year, 2020, the sum of N146 billion was recovered, while in 2021 the sum of N161 billion was also recovered. The recovery outlook for 2022 is also looking positive and the Committee will not relent in its effort to engendering more recoveries.”

He added that the “Committee will continue its assignment with the institution of bankruptcy proceedings, tax infraction, inquiry as well as other strategies to ensure the obligors are brought under the recovery net of AMCON.”

Specifically, the Committee has proposed an advisory to the Federal Government that going forward, “all AMCON debtors must not be allowed to transact business or enjoy patronage with any government agency whatsoever, except clearance is obtained from AMCON on the debt status of such obligors,”

The mandate of the Committee, which was inaugurated in September 2019 includes the review of the status of debt owed to AMCON, collating information relating to respective debtors and their current status, deliberating on practical, legal, and other strategies for the recovery of the outstanding debt, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...