Amb. (Dr) Hussaini H. Coomassie Sympathises With Victims Of Abuja Kaduna Train Attack

advises FG/security agencies to change tactics, pleads with bandits to lay down arms and embrace peace

Following the incessant attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP in the North-East, Bandit/Terrorists in the North West, Unknown gunmen/IPOB in the South-East and the recent attacks on the Abuja- Kaduna train, the United Nations SDG Ambassador and Global vice Chairman, Advocacy For Good Governance and Social Justice Network, Amb. (Dr) Hussaini H. Coomassie has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali to revisit Rtd DIG, MM Katsina compressive report on Banditry/Insurance submitted to the former IGP Adamu in which he provided lasting solutions on the ongoing terrorist operations across Nigeria, especially North-West.

Amb Coomassie who is also a member of Police Community Relations Committee advised the IGP to create at least 4 intelligence/Special Commands to be headed by DCP/ACP with no fewer than 30 plain cloth well equiped police men attached to each Command.

“At least 2 commands on each lane (Abuja to Kaduna) and Kaduna Abuja respectively, there should also be an airbase nearby for quick intervention response, no matter the number of motor cycles, an effective combat helicopter can delete them squarely,” he added.

The leading chieftain of APC and

the immediate past Deputy National Coordinator, North & Diaspora, Buhari Campaign Organisation also advised the Governors of Kaduna and Niger states to summon all the district and ward heads in all the villages along those axis for more explanations on persistent attacks on innocent Nigerians and Security Personnel.

“The bandits are not spirits but humans like us, living among the villagers within the black spots. So why cant FG apply obasanjo method by wiping off all the villages affected, like Odi in Delta State and Zaki Biam in Benue state respectively?

“The current operations carried out by terrorists/Bandits persistently is a clear BH/ISWAP mode of operations, therefore the CDS & COAS who were THEATRE Commanders in North East in different occasions knows what to do best as experienced hands.

” Aside from the aforementioned, what happened to the money budgeted for fencing the sides of the railways to prevent cows and other animals from crossing the railways? Your guess is right, that money has since been squandered and nobody is talking about it,” he revealed.

Speaking further, he urges the GOC 1 Division to return those 300 women soldiers and Special Force back on track, in a joint operations with large number of Civil Defenders (NSCDC), the Anti-Terror Police and other intelligence Agencies.



“Security is everybody’s business, so therefore well filtered local vigilantes and traditional rulers shouldn’t be left out in combatting terror. Synergy is what is highly needed at this point in time” he concluded.

