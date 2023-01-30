Amalgamated union of foodstuff, cattle dealers to synergise with NSCDC

BY SAKA BOLAJI

The state Commandant NSCDC, Niger State Command, CC Ahmed Mohammed Dandare, has received in audience the leadership of Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria in his office.

The visit, according to the National President, Dr Muhammad Tahir Ibrahim, was to intimate the corps on the existence of the union and its functions thereby suggesting ways in which the union will contribute its quota in curtailing cattle rustling in the country.

The National President stated that plans are ongoing by the union to start issuing waybill to all articulated trucks conveying livestock from the north to the southern part of the country to ensure all cattle transported to the other regions are legally acquired from the owners.

He added that security checkpoints to checkmate all trucks transporting livestock will be initiated and manned by NSCDC personnel nationwide.

He added that this will discourage people from buying rustled cattle and reduce cattle rustling to the barest minimal.

Dr Tahir further unveiled plans to stop articulated trucks carrying passengers alongside livestock to forestall frequent loosing of lives on the highways.

In his response, the state Commandant, CC Ahmed Dandare, welcomes the development and assures the delegation of NSCDC’s readiness to partner any union or organisation in ensuring peace and stability in this country.

