Amaechi resigns as Transport Minister

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has resigned his appointment

Amaechi resigned his position following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all cabinet members vying for elective offices in the 2023 elections, should resign before May 16.

The President’s directive was made known on Wednesday, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, DailyTimes gathered

The resignation of Amaechi was confirmed in a tweet by APC Twitter UK handle.

It wrote, “Nigeria’s Minister of #Transportation, HM Chibuike R. Amaechi [@ChibuikeAmaechi] has resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to focus on his Presidential Campaign.

“Thank you for your service to Nigeria.”

