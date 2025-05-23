Amaechi, Imoke lead another coalition movement against Tinubu

By Tunde Opalana

Former governors, Lyel Imoke of Cross River State and Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State have been appointed by a new political movement, the League of Northern Democrats (LND) to play critical roles in coalition talk ahead of the 2027 general election.

This is coming barely 48 hours after major opposition political.gladiators settled to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as preferred platform to launch their opposition against the second term bid of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The two former governor were handed the roles in Abuja on Thursday at the expanded meeting of the League of Northern Democrats (LND).

Umar Ardo, who convened the meeting unveiled this at the end of the parley but failed to disclose the political or any other movement the LND is working with to achieve the aim of stopping Tinubu’s second bid.

He, however said that LND would take a final decision and reveal the modality to achieve its agenda at a meeting in Abuja on May 30th, 2025.

Reading the communiqué at the end of the meeting, Ardo said “we just finished our deliberation and we have resolved basically eight issues. First, we approve our constitution as an association of Northern Nigeria. We approve the leadership of the LND.

“The committee for fusing into another political party was headed by Governor Lyel Imoke.

“The committee for registering a new political party was chaired by Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Ardo was the secretary of that subcommittee”.