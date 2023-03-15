Amaechi denies promising to return abandoned property to Igbos in Rivers

BY AMAKA AGBU

Former Governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has strongly denied the allegation levelled against him by Governor Nyesom Wike that he would return Igbos’ abandoned property to them if they voted Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress (APC), gubernatorial flagbearer in the March 18 election.

The denial was communicated through the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (CRA), media team and made available to the Daily Times on Tuesday.

The former governor stated that the allegation was unscrupulous and that the speech made by him during his stakeholders meeting with Igbos in Rivers State last week was twisted.

He said: “We are astonished that even the respected Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers fell for the false story and fake news being propagated by the Rivers State Governor without making any effort to clarify what Amaechi actually said, yet they went ahead to address the media, castigating and condemning the immediate past Rivers State Governor on the basis of a fake, ill-conceived story obviously concocted by the current failed Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

“We would ordinarily not respond to these kind of comments deliberately twisted by the rarely sober Governor Wike and his agents of wickedness and mischief who Rivers people and Nigerians know trade in divisive fake news, to malign the person and character of Amaechi.

“For record purposes, we hereby state the fact as it is: that Amaechi did not and have never said anything about compensation on abandoned properties to the Igbos in Rivers State;

that he only rehashed his apology to the Igbos when he became governor of Rivers State, that he was sorry on behalf of the State on abandoned properties from the Nigerian civil war.

Amaechi said that what he said was “that if he had been in power at that time, he would never have let that happen. All of us who are here know that when I became Governor, the first thing I said to the Igbos was ‘I am sorry, I am sorry on abandoned property ..if I were governor when they were doing abandoned property, I would not accept. So in my speech to the Igbos (as governor) I said I am sorry on behalf of Rivers State.’

He said that he only mentioned compensation when he spoke about people who were being intimidated, harassed, and threatened with violence due to their choice of voting and support for the APC in the upcoming Governorship and State Assembly election.

“We need you to come out, we need you to stand, we need you not to be harassed. If they burn any of your houses or they burn any of your shops, write your name and give and send to us. We will replace everything they burned, everything you lost. Rivers State government will not start if we win, without paying you back,” he stated.

The former Minister, therefore, urged Rivers people to ignore and discountenance the misconstrued tirades being peddled by the state governor and “his agents of falsehood and purveyors of fake news.”

