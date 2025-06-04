Amaechi Accuses INEC Chair Yakubu of Bias Ahead of 2027

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has raised serious concerns over the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under its current chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Speaking at a political gathering on Tuesday, Amaechi alleged that Yakubu has begun to exhibit clear signs of bias, warning that such tendencies could compromise the integrity of future elections.

“If Mahmood Yakubu had been INEC Chairman in 2015, the APC would not have been registered, let alone win the election,” Amaechi declared, referencing the historic polls that brought the All Progressives Congress to power.

His comments come amid growing political tension and speculation over the build-up to the 2027 general elections. Critics have pointed to recent electoral conduct in off-cycle polls as evidence of partisanship within the electoral umpire, while Yakubu has consistently defended INEC’s independence and commitment to credible elections.

Amaechi’s remarks are expected to deepen political discourse around electoral reforms and INEC’s leadership as Nigeria inches closer to another critical electoral cycle.