AMAC taskforce clamps down on illegal illegal tax collectors

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Taskforce on Revenue Monitoring and Enforcement has raided the popular Area 11 traffic junction in Abuja, arresting over 10 suspected illegal revenue collectors.

The team, comprising the Nigeria Police, DSS and paramilitary agencies, accompanied the AMAC Taskforce team to burst the den of the illegal tax collectors.

It was observed that some suspected illegal tax collectors on sighting the AMAC taskforce officials took to their heels, abandoning their materials, packs of Marijuana and other dangerous substances found in the area.

Some of the items recovered include big and small bag, mobile advertisement permits, illegal receipts and papers, tablets and tubes of dangerous substances.

Speaking to newsmen at the site, the Chairman AMAC Taskforce on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Yunusa Yusuf, said the exercise became imperative as the illegal tax collectors continue to rip AMAC or its revenue despite several warnings.

Yunusa disclosed that AMAC Chairman had directed them to work under the guidance of the Police, DSS and other security agencies, to ensure a revisit to the area having been regrouped after several dislodge by the Taskforce.

“You know that AMAC Chairman had worked with several Police Commissioners on the issue and other security agencies. So, we cleared the area and apprehended them. We are moving them straight to mobile court for prosecution.

“We won’t allow anyone to sabotage this administration and our operations will continue. Since the inauguration of this Taskforce, the Council chairman, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, made it clear that anyone found collecting AMAC revenue illegally will be arrested and prosecuted. Therefore, there is no room illegal task collectors in AMAC any longer.” Yunusa said.

