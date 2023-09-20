AMAC chairman inspects projects, issues deadline to contractors

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, yesterday embarked on inspection tour of some ongoing projects in four political wards of zone A in the council.

Addressing journalists after the inspection tour, Maikalangu said the projects were in fulfilment of the promises he made during campaigns.

The chairman said most of the projects will be completed between two and three months.

According to him, the contractors have been linking the delay in the work to rainy season, which he said the rainy season will soon be over and there would not be reason for excuses.

“I’m happy with the progress of the projects so far, but the contractors must deliver in line with the required standards.

“We appeal to the communities where the projects are sited to corporate with the contractors, else the project will be shifted to another community that needs it” said Maikalangu

He stated that any contractor that fails to meet the standard would not be paid.

The chairman inspected a 500kv eleven lines energized transformer at Kugbo community, construction of access road by chief palace, Jikwoyi phase 2, construction of 10,000 litres motorized borehole at Angwan-Gade, Jikwoyi and rehabilitation of Kpegyi phase 2 asphalt and extension of access road all in Karu ward.

He also visited the construction of motorized borehole at Angwan Gbagyi in Karish, asphalt access road at Orozo community, rehabilitation of access road in Kurudu with 500kv 33 lines transformer in Gidna -Diya and the ongoing access road at Gbagalape in Nyanya ward.

