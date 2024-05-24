AMAC Chairman empowers women with 100 sewing machines, 100 grinding machines, others

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, yesterday empowered over 200 women drawn across the twelve wards of the Council with 100 sewing machines and 100 grinding machines.

Maikalangu, while distributing the items to women, said the gesture was aimed at supporting and empowering the people who need it most, as part of his campaign promises.

The Council Boss, implored the beneficiaries to use the items for the purpose of the business only and not to sale it, assuring that that other physical projects are ongoing, while some are already completed in several Communities the Council.

He said, “My empowerment programme is a sure way of remembering my people and to say thank you for the mandate given to me to lead as the Executive Chairman of AMAC.” As part of our strategy, the council has determined to encourage the women to put in extra effort in legitimate business and to lift them out of poverty.

“Empowerment is part of my vision as the Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council. Since I assume duty, we have been consistent in assisting people through various humanitarian interventions such as the Maikalangu Economic Empowerment Programme targeted at alleviating the plights of the vulnerable population in the Council.

“The council distributed some sewing machines, shovels, rakes, clippers, wheel chair tricycles, crouches, air pressure machines, footballs, jerseys and table tennis boards to our youths to make them productive in the society.

“Ware here again to distribute 100 sewing machines and 100 grinding machines. All these empowerment materials must not be sold or diverted for other use. They must serve the purpose it is meant for in order to engage our women in meaningful ventures”

Maikalangu further used the medium to encourage mothers to engage in meaningful venture in order to earn legitimate money that will help in our various families.

He also assured the beneficiaries that his administration is confident of social development intervention with focus on support to women living in AMAC is achievable.

“As a government, we shall continue to provide necessary support to our people and we are calling on other good spirited Nigerians to partner with us in further meaningful developments”

He However, commended the Women Development Division for their effort in bringing this laudable initiative.

However, the People Democratic, PDP, women Leader, Ms Amina Arong, noted that women have a lot of problems. Explaining that there are four critical areas that when you invest in the lives of women, you impact on them positively. “I talked about education and skills acquisition. I talked about economic empowerment. You talk about health and well being. You talk about political representation and participation.

“Today, the most critical part of it today is economic empowerment. The situation of the country today requires that people must acquire skills.

“What he has done today like we said to the women, do not sell these things that have been given to you.take it , go into the market and make profits. You can see what is happening there are no jobs for anybody.

“So for you to bridge the economic you must be doing something and today the Chairman has exemplified. so I’m so happy I’m here so woman to the NGO women have been empowered” she said.