AMAC Chairman declares intention to contest for second term

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Executive Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, has officially declared his intention to seek re-election for a second term in the 2026 election.

This declaration marks a significant milestone in his leadership journey, as he builds on his achievements and drives development in AMAC communities.

Hon. Maikalangu’s declaration is backed by a comprehensive plan prioritizing key sectors that will propel AMAC forward. His agenda focuses on: on enhancing quality education to prepare children for national and global competition, Improving healthcare services to enhance residents’ quality of life, promoting economic growth and development through inclusive governance.

Maikalangu further promised to work closely with party executives and stakeholders to achieve greater success.

Alh. Muktar Abubarka, APC Chairman AMAC, has assured Hon. Maikalangu of the party’s full support throughout the primaries and general elections.

Maikalangu noted that he remains committed to delivering results and improving AMAC residents’ lives. His recent defection to the APC reflects his commitment to serving his constituents better.

Maikalangu calls on all AMAC residents to join him in building a brighter future, characterized by improved education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for all.