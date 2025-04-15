AMAC Chairman breaks silence on defection, says ‘I chose APC for my people’

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, has finally broken his silence on his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying his decision was made in the s s best interest of his people.

Speaking through a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Kingsley Madaki, the Chairman said residents of AMAC were being sidelined from federal opportunities because of political affiliations.

He explained that aligning with the APC was the only viable path to secure development and appointments for his constituents.

“It was important we took a position and the position we took is for the good of our democracy and to ensure that the good people of AMAC move forward,” the AMAC Chairman declared.

READ ALSO: Palm Sunday: CAN bemoans absence of peace in Plateau

He noted that his loyalty remains with the people who elected him and insisted that his decision was based on the broader interest of AMAC rather than personal political ambition.

“My people must know that for me to have taken that decision, I had looked at the general interests of AMAC people. I was not elected to lead the entire Nigeria, I was elected to lead AMAC residents. I looked at the interests of my people and I have seen that these interests were not protected in any other party than the APC,” Maikalangu emphasized.

According to him, several federal interventions, appointments, and development opportunities were slipping past the council simply because of party differences. A situation he could no longer ignore.

“I have seen the fact that we are losing our opportunities in terms of federal jobs/appointments, the goodies from the federal level and as well as federal interventions could not reach us because of party differences and it’s like that in politics,” he said.

“In the places where we need ecological funding in dilapidated areas in our communities that is beyond us, we may not get immediate attention because of party affiliation. Let’s keep emotions aside. The more they continue to pilfer these jobs/opportunities, the more we will continue to lose our wealth to grow and move forward,” he warned.

Maikalangu’s statement also referenced other politicians who made similar moves to the APC, citing their motivations as part of a growing trend of realignments for political relevance and development.

“Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, a former House of Representatives Member in AMAC, joined the APC to contest the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, stating that he wanted to link Anambra State to the center (Abuja) and bring about positive change and development,” he said.

“Dr. Kingsley Okoronkwo, who dumped the Labour Party for the APC, cited the crisis and court litigation plaguing the Labour Party as his reason,” Maikalangu added.

An APC chieftain, Hon. Gabriel Oluohu, had earlier encouraged Maikalangu to join the ruling party, saying it was for the betterment of the council and its residents.

While reactions continue to trail his defection, Maikalangu insists that the decision was not for political gain, but to secure a better future for AMAC.

“The exact reasons for his decision remain for the overall good of his people,” the statement concluded.