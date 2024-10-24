ALX Africa inspires innovative products development with impactful masterclass session

BY GODWIN ANYEBE

Award-winning career and entrepreneurship accelerator, ALX Africa, furthered the course for innovative products creation by recently organizing an exclusive product management masterclass for its community members.

The masterclass was designed for learners on the ALX Founders Academy. This comprehensive entrepreneurship program offers participants insights and tools to ideate, develop, and validate their innovative ideas into viable businesses.

The programme engages a vibrant community of peers who gain insights from successful African startup founders with live masterclasses such as this.

The master in this case, Chidi Afulezi, a product specialist, founder, and Managing Principal of redKola Digital Labs, led the session with an in-depth look into the key principles of product development and management. Emphasizing the importance of discovering and validating the problems and crafting solutions that align with the needs and opportunities of the market.

“Entrepreneurs need to fall in love with the problem they are trying to solve. The entrepreneur’s journey is one of discovery. Discovering the problem, discovering the customers that have these problems, and discovering the solutions to the problem. With this discovery, they can build a product that is viable, feasible, and valuable.” Chidi remarked.

Reflecting on the event, Country General Manager, ALX Nigeria, Ruby Igwe said, “We organize impactful sessions like this masterclass to inspire our learners and give them the tools they need to succeed. Our goal is to ensure that they are equipped with the best resources and knowledge to create products that will shape the future of Africa’s economy.”

ALX Founder Academy has contributed to the success stories of many African startups, including Aquatrack, Luna, and Healthtracka, a digital health platform that raised $1.5m in 2022.