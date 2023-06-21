“Allow Wike decamp to APC” – Rivers State assembly forum tells Gov Fubara

In light of rumours about the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, potentially abandoning the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the State Assembly Forum (ASAF) of the APC has urged Governor Sim Fubara to grant Wike the freedom to make his own political decisions.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the Forum believes that Wike’s purported move to the APC would allow him to focus more on governing the oil-rich state.

Ambassador Fubara Dagogo, the Director General of the APC State Assembly Forum, released a statement in Abuja expressing the party’s readiness to welcome Wike into its ranks.

Dagogo emphasised the potential benefits of having Wike, with his wealth of political and governance experience, join the APC. He encouraged Governor Fubara not to dissuade Wike from joining the party, asserting that Fubara himself, as the sitting governor, would benefit the most from Wike’s presence in the APC.

Dagogo commended Wike’s exemplary leadership in Rivers State and assured Governor Fubara that Wike’s guidance would aid him in excelling as the state’s administrator.

Dagogo advised Fubara to focus on propelling Rivers State forward, building upon the solid foundation left by Wike. He suggested that even within the APC, Fubara should continue consulting his predecessor, as such interactions would prove immensely beneficial. Dagogo further noted that Wike’s experience and network in governing Rivers State would be even more valuable if he were to join the APC and contribute to the party’s efforts in taking Nigeria to greater heights.

It is worth mentioning that Wike, who led the disgruntled G5 governors of the opposition PDP in protesting the outcome of the party’s presidential primary, was reportedly supportive of the APC during the election, delivering his state to the party.

Wike’s recent engagements with the APC, including frequent visits to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, have fueled speculation that the former governor will soon join the ruling party.

It should be noted that Governor Fubara previously pleaded with his successor to remain in the PDP, acknowledging the need for Wike’s invaluable experience in the state.

