Allianz Global investors target $1bn for blended finance debt fund

Allianz Global Investors recently said it is looking to raise $1bn for its third blended finance debt fund, a mix of concessional and institutional capital seen as a crucial route to scaling up private investment in emerging economies, DailyTimeNGR gathered.

Blended finance is also a key focus for world leaders at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt starting this, as policymakers look to address the historic shortfall in climate-related finance in emerging markets.

The Allianz Climate Solutions Emerging Markets strategy, which AllianzGI will manage, will include investment from its parent, German insurer Allianz, as well as an unknown regional development finance institution.

