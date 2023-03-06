Alliances to unseat Sanwo-Olu, Makinde thicken as parties engage in ethnic campaigns

BY TUNDE OPALANA

As governorship candidates put finishing touches to their campaign ahead of Saturday’s election , plots to unseat two governors, Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State thickens.

As the two incumbent governors are of different parties, they also faces different challenges threatening their reelection.

While the battle before Sanwo- Olu could be said to be induced, that of Makinde is self- inflicted.

Sanwo- Olu is facing the challenge of being the candidate of APC, because of the swelling rejection of he ruling party due to perceived unfriendly socio- economic policies and insecurity which has dented the image of the Buhari administration

Makinde on the other hand is striving to have a cake he has eaten. He allegedly worked for the victory of Bola Tinubu of the APC against the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in realization of the avowed vengeance of the Wike- led G5 PDP Governors against the party and Atiku.

He has boxed himself into a corner as the APC members in the state are hell bent on voting their candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, whose governorship ambition has been fierce. To them, Makinde should be left to bear the brunt of his alleged. alliance with Tinubu

On the other hand, members of the PDP who are aggrieved that Makinde sold the party to APC at the presidential poll see the Saturday governorship election as pay back time for the Governor’s anti- party activities.

The PDP members who are not ready to be assuaged by the national leadership of the party vowed that Makinde must also taste defeat as did his other colleagues in the G5 movement.

Governors Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu, all lost their senatorial elections.

The Daily Times gathered that there is an understanding by majority of PDP leaders in the state to support , Bayo Adelabu of Accord who contested the governorship seat in 2019 on the platform of APC.

They believed that with the voting strength of the PDP in the state, Adelabu, a retired deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria can out- polled Folarin of the APC.

In Lagos State, the battle for the Alausa Governor’s office which has been between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999 has taken a new dimension with a third force, the Labour Party (LP) posing a threat to the previous leading parties.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed behind the LP and APC and has little hope of making any impact in the governorship election.

Feelers from the party had it that PDP might be willing to give the 75,750 votes scored in the presidential election to the LP which polled 582,454 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu.

It was gathered that holders of the PDP ticket, Jide Adediran, Jandor and Funke Akindele are ready to surrender their mandates by instructing PDP supporters to vote the Labour Party candidates, Gbadebo Rhodes – Vivour popularly called GRV.

The PDP flag bearers were also believed to have compassion for the youthful candidature of Rhodes – Vivour, a 39 year old architect.

Aside being the candidate of the much preferred LP, the large voting population of youths in Lagos no doubt will be of an advantage to the Labour Party.

Other smaller parties seeking relevance are also said to be internally adopting the LP candidate. This might also boost votes expected to be scooped by Rhodes – Vivour.

The Daily Times learnt that leadership of LP in the state have held series of meetings with assumed owners off Lagos PDP to iron out allocation of offices and position in an all youth inclusive government should the LP win come Saturday.

However, a very dangerous dimension to the governorship race is the deployment of ethnic campaign of calumny against Sanwo- Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour

Recall that the Lagos- for – Lagos initiative by the PDP candidate, Jide Adediran, Jandor even when he was in APC is a movement to retrieve Lagos from non- indigenes who have been ruling the state.

The PDP though in bad shape as a result of in- fighting is hell bent in taking Lagos back to Lagosians by not allowing Sanwo- Olu to have a second chance in office.

Agitators of the Lagos- for – Lagos allegedly alluded to the fact except late Lateef Jakande and Babatunde Raji Fashola, other past governors in the state are not Lagos indigenes.. They claimed that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu hailed from Iragbiji in Osun State, that Akinwumi Ambode is from Ilaje in Ondo State and the incumbent Sanwo- Olubis from Ijebu in Ogun State.

On this assumption, both the PDP and LP found a common enemy in Sanwo- Olu and are being prompted to synergize to edge him out through the ballot on Saturday.

The LP candidate is not exempted from the ethnic campaign as APC continue to whip up sentiment against his blood relationship with the Igbo tribe .

Basking in the euphoria of the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the presidential poll, the APC is blackmailing Lagosians not to allow Jagaban lose relevance in the state which he pioneered its modern development.

The last minute campaign it was learnt took another dimension as the Daily Times gathered that the leadership of the APC resorted to ethnic demonization of Rhodes Vivour who they allegedly claimed is not a Lagosian but of Igbo descent.

Not helping also is the sudden inclusion of an Igbo name ‘Chinedu’ in GRV’s recent posters. Though, this might be an attempt to shore up more sentiment from the Ibo teeming population in Lagos.

The ethnic campaign had it that the well-educated Gbadebo is a product of a broken home which led to his mother, an Anambra woman taking sole responsibility for his upbringing. This, it was learnt, embittered him against the Yoruba race.

The ethnic campaign further said that the LP candidate who married to a woman from Abia State is an enlisted member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a factor, which was said to have been responsible for his preference by Peter Obi as Lagos LP gubernatorial candidate against ahead of four other full blooded Yoruba aspirants.

Investigation further revealed that it was on the basis of his affinity to the Biafran cause that Peter Obi sold his candidature to the Igbo community in Lagos.

Now, the APC are learnt to be engaging in dying minutes ward to ward ethnic campaign against the enthronement of a perceived Igbo man as governor of Lagos State.

Likewise in Oyo State, a combination of some members of the APC abd aggrieved PDP members are instigating Ibadan indigenes against Makinde , alleging that the governor is from Ogbomoso as against his acclaimed Ibadan origin.

Should they succeed in selling across this campaign, Makinde might be trouble because the 11 local governments in Ibadan and environs deliver bulk of votes through which past governors including the incumbent have emerged.

