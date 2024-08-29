Alleged terrorism: DIA gets court order to detain policeman, 19 others for 30 days

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has approved the request of the Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA, to detain an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, and 19 others for 30 days over their alleged involvement in banditry, kidnapping and terrorism activities.

The police ASP, named A. A Babangida, was ordered to be detained along with other suspects for 30 days to enable DIA operatives carry out thorough investigation into their alleged involvement in the heinous crimes.

ASP Babangida, who was arrested in June and had since been in DIA custody, was alleged to have been helping Boko Haram, bandits and ISWAP members in carrying out terrorism activities in some parts of the country.

Justice Peter Lifu issued the detention order on Wednesday while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1146/2024 brought before him by DIA.

Counsel to the security agency, S.A Aminu while arguing the ex-parte application, had requested for permission of the court to detain the suspects for 90 days.

The lawyer claimed that the involvement of the suspects in terrorism activities was so complex because the bomb experts for the gang have just been apprehended based on information being volunteered by the detainees.

She explained that DIA intends to carry on critical investigation into the unlawful activities of Babangida and others before handing them over to the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, for prosecution.

The ex-parte application of the DIA was supported with a 21 paragraph affidavit which chronicled how the agency obtained hints that led to the arrest of the suspects in various locations and at different times.

After scrutinizing the documentary exhibits placed before the court, Justice Lifu ordered the agency to detain the suspects till the conclusion of investigation.

The judge declined to grant the 90 days requested by DIA on the ground that the suspects have been in custody for three months and the fact that the Constitution presumes them innocent until the otherwise is established against them.

Justice Lifu also ordered that the DIA should do everything within its powers and within the ambit of the law to complete its investigation into the allegations against the suspects so as not to run foul of the law.

Others ordered to be detained along with the Police ASP Babangida are Usman Idris, Abu Safiyanu, Alhassan Idris, Sahada Ishaka, Abubakar Ibrahim Sani Bello, Yahaya Abdullahi, Haruna Salisu and Mohammed Muazu.

The rest are Nura Idris, Alhaji Manu Mohammed, Umar Mohammed Lamu, Abubakar Mandara, Suleiman Musa Mohammed, Alhaji Madayi, Alhaji Amodu Bukar Prince Oghewe and Uzoma Aghaoyibo.