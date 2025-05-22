Alleged Terrorism: Court warns Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejimofor of professional misconduct

By Andrew Orolua

Justice James Omotosho of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has warned against live streaming of Court proceedings and negative use of social media in the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on alleged terrorism offences.

Justice Omotosho was particularly furious at the antics of Aloy Ejimafor, a lawyer in the legal team of Nnamdi Kanu, for posting the approved list of the defence team on his Facebook page.

He noted that such negative use of social media in the trial would not only rob on the integrity of the proceedings and spread misinformation, but also put the trial under jeopardy.

While urging parties to act responsibly, the judge emphasized the need for parties to direct their energies towards the quick dispensation of the case.

“I have granted accelerated hearing of this case for the interest of both parties, especially the defendant who has been in custody for a long period of time. Sometimes, I put myself in his position.

“We should not emphasize on those things because they are not beneficiary to this case, but meant to delay the trial.

“Some of these people are content creators who are using the trial to draw traffic for their selfish gains.

“We should act responsibly. As lawyers, most of these things are gross misconduct that can lead to de-barment. A lawyer cannot be conducting a trial and then go on social media inciting people to halt the trial. Please, let’s act well,” Justice Omotosho admonished.

His position was prompted by a written complaint by the lead prosecution counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awolowo SAN, about the conduct of some sympathizers of the defendant, especially one of his lawyers, Aloy Ejimafor.

Awolowo specifically drew the attention of the court to a video post by Ejimafor on his Facebook page urging Igbo leaders to halt the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu.

Ejimafor wrote: “Dear Igbo leaders; TYI, this video made a compelling case that Igbo leaders must unite in halting the ongoing prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu because it should never have been initiated in the first place…”

While addressing the court further, Awolowo stated: “It’s true that I wrote a letter on May 14, 2025 protesting the use of social media and live streaming of the court proceedings and recommended a ban on the use of phones in court. I wanted to bring an application for the court to make a definite order one way or the other.

“What we are seeing in the proceedings is unfortunate. The truth of the matter is that we should warn ourselves. The proceedings of this court was streamline. This is a court of law and justice.Manipulating what transpired in court is unfortunate.

“What Aloy Ejimafor is doing on social media is not the best,” Awomolo fumed.

Responding, lead defence counsel, Kanu Agabi SAN, who frowned at the conduct of Ejimafor, apologized to the court and the prosecution team.

He however stated that some of those social media post and live streaming of the court proceedings did not come from his team of lawyers.

“My Lord, this is not from us. I beg My Lord to to forgive as such would never repeat itself,” Agabi pleaded.

Meanwhile, the case proceeded with the continuation of cross-examination of the second prosecution witness, (a personnel of the DSS) code named BBB by Paul Erokoro SAN who conducted proceedings on behalf of the defence.

‎

‎On whether the DSS can be influenced by politicians or ministers, the witness stated that the Agency is under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). He also clarified that the Attorney General does not teleguide the operations of the DSS.

‎

‎Asked on the mode of intelligence gathering by the DSS, the witness noted that the sources are many, including human, social media, among others.

‎

The DSS operative further said owing to their mode of training, DSS operatives have the capacity to get information where necessary.

Meanwhile, proceedings has been adjourned to May 22, for the defence team to conclude the cross- examination of the witness.