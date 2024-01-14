Alleged N585m Fraud : Documents reveals Betta Edu’s Adherence to Due Process

The suspended minister, Dr. Betta Edu, currently facing investigation for an alleged N585 million fraud, is said to have meticulously followed existing due processes, according to a source conversant with modern administrative procedures.

The source explained that senior officials of the Ministry, notably Halima Shehu – who handled the entire process, seemed to have disappeared from the controversy, describing the development as tactical manoeuvre and calling on President Bola Tinubu to demand further clarification on the matter.

Barrister Jim Ekpeyong, a concerned citizen, also told newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, that the documents revealed that Edu’s alleged involvement in a fund transaction request, approved and executed into an assistant director, Mrs. Bridget’s account, with sources from the Ministry confirming adherence to Financial Regulations applicable to MDAs.

The document asserted that the suspended minister adhered to established processes within the humanitarian ministry, supported by Financial Regulations for MDAs.

Another document shares details of the 2021 FG’s payment to project accountant personal accounts in MDAs, highlighting Mrs. Bridget’s role in overseeing financial activities related to the program.

Despite financial regulations binding MDA transactions, the released documents argued that the minister’s actions aligned with established procedures, emphasizing Mrs. Bridget’s duty to manage funds disbursement and retirements under the specified regulations.

The funds in question were said to be intended for beneficiaries under Mrs. Bridget’s monitoring and supervision through a payment system. Notably, Mrs. Bridget, an Assistant Director and civil servant in the ministry, is stated to be unrelated to Dr. Betta.

The source from the ministry defended Mrs. Bridget, asserting that the payment request process was well-established, insisting there was no illegality involved.

The source argued that the controversy appears to be a trap set to tarnish the image of the government, emphasizing, “no money is missing and the program’s transactions were successful.”

It questions the call for Dr. Betta Edu’s resignation, pointing out her proactive reporting of a missing 44 billion from the NSIPA account, with a subsequent recovery of 39.8 billion.

The source contended that the minister’s commitment is driven by a desire to serve and achieve President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s poverty-alleviation plans, dismissing accusations of fraudulent intentions.

The narrative underscored Dr. Betta Edu’s dedication to breaking records and her courage in pursuing the government’s goals despite challenges.

According to the source from the ministry: “She has done nothing illegal, it was just a trap which I believe she’s going to survive. The process by which she requested the payment to Mrs Bridget, was already established in the ministry, there are regulations for it within the ministry and all MDAs have been using it over the decades. So it’s not that Edu had bad intentions nor did the destination account associated with her, but I think some individuals just want to use her to embarrass the government. People that are after her position took advantage of the situation and the target is to tarnish the image of the government.

“What people are ignoring is that, is money missing? No. Did the program carry out the transactions successfully? Yes.

READ ALSO: 2024 budget and how Bichi got it right

“So why call for her head?

Was the 44 billion missing from the NSIPA account in the space of one week, as she reported to the appropriate authorities for further investigation, stolen? Yes

“And 39.8 billion has been recovered so far, from the perpetrators and paid back into the government account? Yes.

“This document and regulation process should let Nigerians know that she’s not associated with any intention of fraud in this government.

“Edu is just a young woman willing to serve, break records in this government, and achieve President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plans to pull millions of Nigeria out of Poverty, which many are scared of her courage and hardworking spirit,” Barr Ekpenyong stated.

The source also urged President Tinubu to check the activities of old brigade politicians working against “the brilliant new breed appointees in his administration.”