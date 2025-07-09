Alleged N400m appointment fraud: Ex- Senator Andy Uba for fresh arraignment Sept.24

…As AGF okays prosecution

By Andrew Orolua

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed September 24, 2025 for fresh arraignment of former Senator Andy Uba and Benjamin Etu over an alleged N400m appointment fraud.

The defendants were first arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo by the Inspector General of Police last year, but the defendants petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation,AGF, Prince Lateef Fagbemi,SAN,who called for a review of the case file.

When the case came up on Monday before Justice Mohammed Umàr who was assigned to handle the case following the suspension of Justice Inyang Ekwo, the IGP’s lawyer A.M. Abdullahi, informed Justice

Umar that the AGF had thoroughly reviewed the case file and formally authorized the police to proceed with prosecution.

The prosecution said he had amended a two-count charge filed on October 10, 2024, against Uba and his co-defendants—Crystal Uba and Benjamin Etu.

He said that in the amended charge filed on March 4, Crystal’s name was dropped, leaving Uba and Etu as defendants.

According to the charge, Uba, Etu, and one Hajiya Fatima (now at large) allegedly conspired in 2022 to obtain N400 million from one George Uboh under false pretence.

The defendants reportedly claimed “they could secure the appointment of the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for anyone willing to pay N400 million”.

“A presentation which you know is not true and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006,” the charge reads in part.

Uboh, in a petition dated April 5, 2023, to the IGP, submitted documentary evidence and voice recordings to support his claim. Six witnesses are expected to testify against the defendants.

At a previous hearing, the prosecution disclosed that the AGF had requested the case file for review following a petition by the defendants.

However, a letter from M.B. Abubakar, the director of public prosecutions (DPP), dated May 8, confirmed a prima facie case against Uba, Etu, and Fatima.

The DPP also stated there was no evidence linking Crystal Uba to the alleged offence.

When the matter came up on Monday, only Etu and his lawyer, C.F. Odiniru, were present. Odiniru told the court that Uba was abroad for medical treatment.

He also claimed that the money involved in the alleged offence had been refunded.

“What is funny is that the subject matter of this charge has been settled. The money has been paid,” he said.

The prosecution counsel questioned Uba’s absence, arguing there was no documentary evidence to support the medical claim.

Due to Uba’s absence the judge adjourned the matter to September 24, 2025 for the defendants fresh arraignment.