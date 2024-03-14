Alleged N3.7trn budget padding: PDP calls for probe, asks Akpabio to step aside

… Bauchi gov backs Ningi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for independent investigation into the allegation of N3.7 trillion budget padding leveled against the leadership of the Senate by Senator Abdul Ningi.

The Senate on Tuesday suspended Ningi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain representing Bauchi central district for three months over the accusation.

But in a statement on Wednesday by the spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, the party condemned Senate’s suspension of Ningi without investigation.

It called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to step aside to allow an independent investigation into the alleged N3.7 trillion budget padding.

According to the party, the suspension of Senator Ningi was a desperate move to suppress investigation, conceal and sweep the facts under the carpet.

The party echoed Ningi’s claims that

a staggering N3.7 trillion was discreetly inserted into the 2024 budget for non-existent projects.

The party also demanded that Akpabio immediately report at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the pending case of alleged looting of N108 billion belonging to the people of Akwa Ibom State under his watch as Governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

The PDP said, “The frustration of investigation by the APC Senate leadership further confirms PDP’s repeated alert that prominent APC officials in the National Assembly and a top official in the Presidency have been using ministers and other government functionaries to siphon budgeted funds from the national coffers.

“We ask, why did the APC leadership in the Senate not refer the matter to the appropriate Senate standing committee for an open investigation in line with the extant rules of the Senate? What is the APC Senate leadership afraid of and what is it hiding from Nigerians?

“It is even more absurd that instead of recusing himself, the Senate President sat as a judge in the matter; a situation that has the capacity to bring the institution of the Senate to further public disrepute.

“This is especially as the issues at hand heavily border on alleged gross misconduct and criminal betrayal of public trust which are serious offences under our laws.

“Nigerians can now see why the APC leadership in the National Assembly, especially in the Senate continues to condone the unbridled looting of public resources, including funds meant for palliatives for poor and vulnerable citizens.

“This apparent inclination towards covering up sleaze in the polity is already pitching the institution of the Senate against Nigerians who are demanding for answers on the matter. Of course, the widely condemned suspension of Senator Ningi does not provide answers to the budget padding allegation.

“It is indeed unfortunate and a huge smear on the image of the Senate, as the highest lawmaking and probity institution in the country, that its Presiding officer has found himself in a quagmire of alleged sleaze and betrayal of public trust.

“Our party therefore stands with Senator Ningi for his courage in seeking probity and accountability in the polity. “

The PDP charged the Senate President to speak out on the alleged N86 billion contract scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during his tenure as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“What Nigerians expect at this moment is for the Senate President to come clean by stepping aside, allowing for an independent investigation into the budget padding allegation as well as clearing his name at the EFCC over alleged looting of N108 billion and N86 billion under his watch as governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs respectively.”

Bauchi governor backs Ningi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has declared his support for Senator Ningi. Bala’s endorsement comes in the wake of Ningi’s three-month suspension for alleging that senators padded the 2024 budget with N3.7 trillion.

Ningi had resigned his position as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) upon his suspension.

Speaking during the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Bauchi on Wednesday, Bala Mohammed expressed solidarity with Ningi as the face of opposition in the Senate.

“We, as the opposition to the federal government, will voice our opinions on matters we deem necessary, but it is not our intention to disparage our country,” he stated.

The governor also expressed his disappointment regarding the Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Ningi whom he described as one of the best representatives from Bauchi State for speaking the truth and standing up as a beacon of honesty.

“I am deeply saddened by the Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Abdul Ningi, who has shown courage in speaking the truth. I am fully behind him, and we will explore ways to support him privately. This is the essence of opposition, especially when what he says is indeed the truth,” the governor said.