Alleged insubordination: Kogi Assembly threatens arrest warrant against KOSSIPA boss

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

The Kogi State house of Assembly has threatened to issue a bench warrant of arrest against the Director General, Kogi State Social Investment Programme Agency (KOSSIPA), Hajiya Aishat Oyiza Omade.

DAILY TIMES gathered that the embattled appointee of the State Government for several months had failed to appear before the house adhoc standing committee on special duties, legislative compliance, government house administration and Governor office headed by the majority leader of the house Hon . Suleiman Abdulrazak member representing Okene 1.

The Assembly in it sitting dated 30th April 2025 ordered the embattled appointee to appear before the house today 6th May 2025 directing her to come with documents requested by the standing committee and other document (her educational credentials) as promised to be provided during her confirmation hearing as the State Coordinator.

Stating the position of house, the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly Rt Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf noted that the current assembly will not accept any act of insubordination or gross misconduct from any appointees of government.

“Anywhere she is, let her come a s appear before that honourable house tomorrow 7th May 2025.

” Any appointee of Government that was not elected by the People must follow obey the directive of this house. Failure to do so, will make us to invoke this house constitutional mandate” Aliyu warned.