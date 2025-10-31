Alleged coup plot: Two officers flee Nigeria as over 30 now in custody

Two military officers are on the run after they were named among those who allegedly plotted a coup to terminate Nigeria’s democracy, according to a report by The Cable.

Military authorities have continued to make arrests after preliminary interrogations of 16 suspects who were seized in the first week of October over the botched plot.

The Cable revealed that 18 officers were originally to be arrested, but two fled and are now “believed to be out of the country”.

Military sources informed The Cable that JM Ganaks, a major with service no N/14363, is “at large”.

Ganaks, who hails from the federal capital territory, was a member of the regular course 58 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and his station is listed as Jaji, Kaduna state.

Also on the run is G Binuga, a captain with service no N/167722, who hails from Taraba state. Binuga was a member of the regular course 64, and his station is listed as DHQ SOF Bida, Niger state.

According to reports, some of the arrested suspects have made “useful statements” to the authorities.

This information has reportedly helped secure more arrests, with a source estimating that over 30 officers are now in custody.

While some of the arrested officers are “keeping mum,” many are said to be “very cooperative”.

Contrary to widespread reports, the coup was not to be executed on October 1, as arrests were only made in the first week of the month.

Military authorities have yet to officially confirm the coup plot. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) stated that the ongoing investigation of 16 officers is a “routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism is maintained within the ranks”