Alleged coup: Army redeploys 60 major-generals, 11 brigadier-generals in major shake-up

he Nigerian Army has redeployed 60 major generals and 11 brigadier-generals in a major shake-up across its formations and units.

In a memo dated October 30, signed by EL Okoro, the military secretary (army), the affected senior officers are expected to resume their new primary assignments on November 3, 2025.

Only four of the senior officers, all major-generals, were asked to remain in their current posts but with new appointments. The four officers are PAO. Okoye, Y. Yahaya, I. Otu, and S. Nuhu.

“It is the responsibility of all formations/unit commanders whose officers are affected by this posting to implement accordingly”.

“Officers must take over on the effective dates indicated herein, while the receiving formation/unit must furnish ADQ Dept of MS with the date the officer was taken on strength.

“Formations/unit commanders are to take immediate administrative action on any officer who fails to report on the effective date of posting and inform this department accordingly.

“Commanders who fail to release posted officers to report on the date stipulated will be appropriately sanctioned.

“Commanders will also be held responsible for lapses in the implementation of the directive contained herein,” the memo read.

This major redeployment follows a shake-up in the nation’s military leadership approved by President Bola Tinubu last Friday.

That change saw Waidi Shaibu, a major-general, replace Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, who was elevated to the chief of defence staff (CDS) position.

Sunday Aneke, an air vice-marshal, became air chief, while Idi Abbas, a rear admiral, is the new naval chief.

The changes came weeks after rumours of a botched coup plot, which military authorities have denied.

BELOW ARE THE OFFICERS AFFECTED BY THE REDEPLOYMENT

T.T Sidick, B.A Alabi, O.T Olatoye, O.G Onubogu, J.H Abdussalam, S.T Shafaru, A.G Ibrahim, P.P Malla, W.B Idris, S.S Jiya, T.E Gagariga, A.A Aboaba, I.G Lassa, J.O Adeyemo, A.GL Haruna, G.M Mukim, E.O Agbebaku, M.T Abdullahi, A.M Garba, S.T Audu, U.B Abubakar, A. Garba, P.O Hodibia, P.A.O Okoye, A.E Edet, W.B Etuk, M.A Etsu-Ndagi, A.A Adereti, Y. Yahaya, V.U Okoro, H.I Mabeokwu, K.O Osemwegie, R.I Odi, S. Nicodemus, O.M Bello, U.T Opuene, M.L.D Saraso, A.A Ekubi, I.B Maina, A.A Idris, M.T Usman, I.M Abdullahı, A.O.D Okoro, O.D Williams, H. Yanel, E.S Mustapha, J.O Attah, A.A.W Hassan, M. Adamu, O.A Awolo, O.A Fadairo, I. Otu, S.D Makolo, J.R Lar, N.D Shagaya, V.D Beryo, M.D Danja, S. Nuhu, K.E Chigbu, A.G Mahmuda, J.D Bulus, S.M Uba, I.P Bindul, A.M Inuwa, Y.D Ahmed, R.E Hedima, K.N Nwoko, S.Y Yakasai, O.M Oyekola, K. Rabiu, A.O Owolabı.