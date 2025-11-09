Alleged Corruption In Presidency Unhealthy For Democracy – HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has warned that growing allegations of political corruption and inducement reportedly emanating from the Presidency pose a grave threat to Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja and signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group expressed alarm over reports that top officials in the Presidency are allegedly coordinating massive financial inducements to lure opposition governors and lawmakers into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

HURIWA challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to openly address the allegations of “jaw-dropping” bribery schemes reportedly used to entice members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties to defect to the APC.

The group referenced recent reports by SaharaReporters claiming that each defecting governor receives ₦250 billion — ₦100 billion upfront and another ₦150 billion after formal defection — while senators and House of Representatives members allegedly receive ₦1 billion and ₦500 million respectively.

“If these allegations are true, then what we are witnessing is a state-backed corruption ring capable of undermining Nigeria’s democracy,” HURIWA stated. “President Tinubu must speak directly to these reports and take decisive steps to restore public confidence in his administration’s integrity.”

The Association also condemned allegations that Nigerians seeking appointments or meetings with the President are extorted by some presidential aides, citing the recent outcry by Senator Ali Ndume, who accused top officials of collecting bribes to facilitate access to the President.

The association further alleged that some former governors were swindled of huge sums in foreign currency by individuals claiming to have influence over ministerial appointments in the current administration.

HURIWA lamented that the concentration of anti-corruption and policing institutions under the executive arm of government has emboldened officials to act with impunity.

“When the Presidency becomes the epicentre of political corruption, democracy itself is endangered,” the group warned. “If this culture of financial inducement for cross-carpeting continues, it will destroy the moral and institutional foundations of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.”

The rights group urged the President to demonstrate leadership by allowing credible investigations into the allegations and ensuring that anyone found culpable faces justice, irrespective of political affiliation.