Alleged bribe: PDP NWC members return N122.4m to party

At least four members of the Peoples Democratic Party’s PDP, National Working Committee have returned about N122.4 million to the party.

In separate letters to the PDP, the NWC members said the monies had been paid into their account without their knowledge.

The money was said to be part of the over N10 billion realised by the party from nomination fees paid by aspirants.

The NWC members who returned the money are the National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe.

While Adagunodo, Orbih and Effah-Attoe got N28.8 million each, Arapaja was paid N36 million.

In a letter to the PDP leadership notifying PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu of returning the money, Orbih said he received the credit alert with “shock and surprise.”

“My attention has been drawn to a damaging trending story reported in THE NATION Newspaper by Yusuf Alli on September 26, 2022 titled ‘Disquiet in PDP NWC over N10 billion nomination fees.’ Amongst several other allegations, he alleged that members of the NWC were offered N28 million to gloss over scandalous financial misappropriation,” Orbih’s letter read.

“To my shock and surprise, it has been confirmed to me by my bank that the sum of N28, 800,000. (Twenty eight million eight hundred thousand Naira) has been credited to my account by the party. I hereby notify you of my decision to pay back the money to the party’s account.”

Chief Dan Orbih said he was shocked and surprised after discovering he had been paid N28.8 million by the PDP.

Adagunodo in his letter to Ayu wrote, “Please be informed that the said payment has become a subject of media story and carried with bad intention by them.

“I hereby inform you of the refund of the Sum of Twenty Eight Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (#28,800,000:00) back to the Peoples Democratic Party, Account Number: 1000095003 at Globus Bank PLC. The receipt of the payment back to the account is attached.”

