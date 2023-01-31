Alleged attack on President Buhari in Kano; PDP setting debased campaign – APC

By Tom Okpe

The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) has stated that with the allegation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s attack in Kano, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) is setting a debased campaign since the history of democratic rule in the country.

The APC also said 2023, will go down in the country’s political history as the year of unmitigated infamy for the PDP.

It was alleged that President Buhari was attacked by hoodlums in Kano a fortnight ago with stones, while on a state visit to the city, to Commission some viable projects instituted by Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

But in its reaction on Tuesday in a statement signed by Barr Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the party on Tuesday said, “no one would have thought the PDP is capable of outdoing its own record of reckless, mindless and despicable undertakings in, and out of governance.”

It further stressed that; “The PDP has tossed every rule of law, ethical standards, morality, decency, civility, decorum in the thrash bin in its deviant obsession for power.

“Just’ when you think, degenerate PDP has reached the abyss of low, they burrow even deeper into crevices of shame.

“A statement issued by the PDP on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent visit to Kano is nothing short of a confessional statement of conspiracy to commit treasonable felony.

“By actively instigating and sponsoring fringe violent anti-social conduct by paid urchins during presidential engagements in Kano, the PDP has crossed the line of fair campaign engagement into grievous culpable criminality.

“This is unacceptable and demands urgent law enforcement investigation and prosecution of all participants in this high crime.”

The ruling party further pointed that President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kano on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the instance of the high-achieving Governor of the State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, to commission eight legacy projects, including a world-class Cancer Centre for which, the good people of Kano State are immensely grateful.

“Ostensibly, the PDP is morbidly terrified by the cosy and strong relations between our Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The PDP is distraught and dejected by bleak and irrecoverable hopelessness of its chances in the next general election.

“However, that does not give it a right to incite and procure treasonable acts in desperate last ditch and orchestrated plot to incite Nigerians against our Party.

“The Nigerian electorate is smart, mature, sensible and discerning. We are convinced they find the PDP’s conduct disturbing, appalling, repulsive and pitiful and will continue to ignore the party’s blatant falsehood and criminal behavior, rejecting the party and all its candidates from top to bottom.

“Tinubu is, and remains, an open and shut case for the Office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

