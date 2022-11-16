All you need to know about Anie Ifeoma Amalonye, CEO of Ify Autos

One of Nigeria’s leading female Auto business dealers, Anie Ifeoma Amalonye of Ify Autos is upbeat that her company has come to stay because of her top-notch services.

The profile of Amalonye, who is Ify Autos Chief Executive Officer has continued to rise as she remains arguably the best in the business of buying and selling cars.

Ify Autos who is based in Canada, was educated in Nigeria, in the old Bendel and later Edo State.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Ambrose Alli University and a postgraduate diploma from the University of Port Harcourt and a Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy from Ambrose Ali University.

It was after lecturing at the Federal College of Education for about a decade that she relocated to Canada with her family.

Ify Autos brand which she started as an online car vendor in October 2019, has grown to become one of the best examples of the viability of online businesses.

Starting an auto business in 2019, wasn’t a trial-and-error undertaking for the Ify Autos owner who claimed that “I do a lot of research to be abreast with what is happening in the world of automobiles and with frequent feedback from my customers I know what is trending in the automobile world.”

Her approach to business doesn’t run to type either. For example, in an age when every business is scrambling for brand ambassadors, she said “I’d rather partner with social media influencers,” pointing out that Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli and comedian Mr Jollof are already serving that purpose for Ify Autos.

Ify Autos has a reputable representation in North America, Canada especially, and in Africa, particularly Nigeria.

Presently, Ify Autos is a full-fledged autos enterprise known for a wide range of brands and models of cars across the Atlantic and operating in North America and Africa.

The company deals in different automobiles brand, both new and used cars, including exotic brands like Rolls Royce and more.

