All Southern Decides Network Coordinator Lauds Uzodinma’s Infrastructure Revolution

The South East Coordinator, All Southern Decides Network, ASDN, Prince Ugochukwu Stanley Nze, has commended Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, over what he described as his good governance of the state, especially in the area of infrastructural revolution.

The coordinator who gave the thumbs up in Owerri, recently, in a chat with newsmen, stressed that the long held desire of the people of the state, for sustainable and durable infrastructure, especially roads infrastructure was coming true under the governor, just as his vision to make the state one city state was also becoming a reality.

Prince Nze who’s saddled with task of mobilizing South East Region for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, by the national leadership of the support group, argued that the governor, has completely transformed the infrastructural landscape of the state, as well as put the state in the comity of states, enjoying good and people oriented governance.

He stressed that available and credible records show that the governor after inheriting a broken infrastructure landscape on assumption of office in 2020, has constructed over one hundred solid and durable roads across the state.

The All Southern Decides Network, ASDN, chieftain highlighted some of these roads to include arterial roads like Owerri/ Okigwe, Owerri/ Orlu, Owerri/ Umuahia, Avu/ Obosima/ Egbema, Mgbidi/ Oguta, Orlu/Mgbee/ Akokwa Roads, airport road / Ngor Okpala amongst many others.

He noted that beyond arterial corridors the governor has also paid maximum attention to intra state and Owerri Urban road networks renewal, pointing out that due to massive road construction within the capital city, one could now drive with eyes closed, something he noted was unthinkable, in the years preceding his emergence as governor.

The Umuagwu, Umuohiagu, Ngor Okpala LGA born, political mobilizer and astute entrepreneur, further noted that the infrastructure revolution ongoing under Governor Uzodimma, was gradually turning the state into a one city state, where anyone can access Owerri the capital from any part of the state within minutes.

While lauding the governor over his remarkable success in infrastructure development, Prince Nze posited that he has also excelled in the general good governance of the state.

He cited example of the other governance sectors that the governor has done extremely well to include, workers welfare and well-being, as shown by the recent jerking up of minimum wage of Imo workers, healthcare system, where brand new primary and secondary healthcare centres have been constructed, and in the area of power supply, as shown by the ongoing construction of a power plant.

He expressed confidence that the governor was still ready to keep delivering good governance to the people of the state, adding that all that he needed from citizens of the state, was their support and prayers.

The ASDN South East Zonal Coordinator assured the governor of unflinching and unwavering support and loyalty of ASDN South East Region, for his exemplary demonstration of leadership, which he asserted has revolutionized the state’s infrastructure landscape, and positioned it as one of the state’s enjoying visible good governance in the country.