All is set for the first solution community shield

The Anambra state Football Association Chairman Chikelue Iloenyosi says all is set for the opening ceremony of the first ever Solution Community Shield 2023.

Iloenyosi made this known in a joint Press conference involving the FA, the Anambra State Sports Development Commission and the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) at the main bowl of Awka City stadium.

He appreciated Anambra State governor, Prof. Charles Soludo for deeming it fit to approve the competition within the shortest time and opined that the competition is in line with his Football development program.

“I want to first of all thank His Excellency, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for approving this tournament, this shows that our governor is sports and football inclined. Special commendation will go to the Sports Commission Chairman Hon. Estate Onyedum and President of ASATU, Barr. Titus Akpudu.

“This tournament falls within my football development program and I assure the whole of Anambra state that it is going to be a special one.

The Chairman Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Mr Estate Onyedum in his remarks, expressed satisfaction on progress of the preparation while assuring football stakeholders that the goals of the competition are many.

“For us at the State Sports Development Commission, these are the type of programs that we easily identify with. And this coming from the state government makes it even more easier to identify with.

“Like we know, we used to play the Governor’s Cup in the past, but under our brilliant governor we went with the caption Solution Community Shield Championship that will involve all 179 communities in the state.

“I want to say this now, we have a team already set up to pick players that we will add to the state team, the Solution FC. With all these bodies involved, especially the experience of Iloenyosi the FA Chairman, I am sure that Anambrarians will be happy about this tournament.

“We encourage as many towns as possible to pick their forms and start preparation as this tournament is the survival of footballing fittest. It promises to be great.”

The President of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) Barr Titus Akpudo emphasized that their major interest is the gains of this competition which is community based. He disclosed that mobilisation has been difficult but they are pulling through.

“Every government is borne out of a community setting. That is the fact. For us being part of this championship, our major interest is the gains of this competition which is community based, entities that we represent at ASATU.

“This competition will foster peace and unity among different towns in the state of which with the capacity of the FA Chairman and Sports commission many boys from different communities will be picked to help further their careers. Such is the magnitude of this competition. Be rest assured of the support of all the 179 President Generals of ASATU as we expect a hitch-free competition.

“I also want to urge the Sports commission and FA to start this competition on time next year so as to give it publicity that it deserves. But for now, the stage is set as I wish all communities the best of luck.”

According to the Communication Director, Anambra State Football Association, Myckie Chukwuebuka, the opening ceremony of the competition will be on Sunday 8th of October at Awka City stadium and run till the second week of November.

It will start at the Local Government levels before getting to the state level to crown the very best of teams. The winning team will go home with #2,000,000 while losing finalists will get #1,000,000 for their effort.

There will be prizes for Most Valuable Player, best goalkeeper, coach and top scorer of the competition.

