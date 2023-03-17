Alison Cole Chiori unveils first book ‘NOrTh of My Mind’

……Appreciates his readers/subscribers with a ‘Thank You’ handwritten note.

For the love of art; London based Nigerian writer, Alison Cole has unveiled his first book titled ‘NOrTh of My Mind’ joining the list of notable authors in the creative space.

The new book explores themes of existential crisis, lost love, think pieces, religious transition, complex thought processes and stream of consciousness. These are some of the things that shape Alison’s attempt to tell us what goes on in his mind.

He puts himself in the shoes of people he admires or detests. It’s left for the readers to guess which one it is.

Also as a way of appreciating his intending subscribers and readers; Alison in a lengthy note looks back at his writing journey urging his readers to read carefully without being alarmed. This is because of the tendency for it to get a bit dark as they flip pages. He says most of it was written during the lockdown period.

The letter reads ‘ Do not be alarmed. My first book is out now. It has been almost three years since I started posting my pieces publicly. I want to thank every single one of you for reading, sharing and engaging.

‘It took a lot of vulnerability for me to start sharing my very personal pieces and I never felt judged for once. From that point until now, it has been a wholesome journey. With the book, it definitely gets deeper but I repeat, do not be alarmed’.

‘Take your time to read the book, it may be overwhelming for some, but it’s okay to take a break and come back to it when you feel like. I love every single one of you on here, maybe not equally but it’s a healthy type of love. I think that’s what matters. Thank you very much for being a part of this. Also, if you could leave a review after reading, it would mean a lot’.

It is pertinent to note that the physical copy is available on Amazon. You can get the digital copy on Okada books in Nigeria for just N2500 and also in all Roving Heights bookshops in Nigeria.

