Alien spaceship spotted in Lagos? How Nigerians reacted

Many people were stunned this week when they spotted an unidentified flying object hovering around the sky early in the night in areas like Surulere and Maryland in Lagos.

Passers by at the Leisure Mall in Surulere had mixed reactions when they spotted a spaceship looking object flying over different buildings and leaving a large shadow of bright purple light in the sky. “Abi dem don come for us ni”, “Wetin be dis one like this” were some of the expressions of confusion and curiosity of eye witnesses at the locations the UFO was sighted.

UFOs are usually reported as being sighted mostly in America but never in Nigeria so of course, it had people wondering and talking on social media and blogs in no time.

The so called “Purple Beings” also announced their arrival with a 3D Video on LED billboards around Lagos that shows their spaceship flying over Nigerian monuments like the Abuja City Gate, Dolphin Estate and Ikoyi Bridge before finally hovering over the atlantic ocean and opening its spaceship door to see purple looking creatures quickly descend and disappear into the ocean. Scary!!!

THE 3D VIDEO SEEN ON LED BILLBOARDS

You can only imagine the relief many Nigerians must have felt when they saw posts from Instablog9ja, Tunde Ednut and Pulse revealing that “Alien Invasion” was just the wild creation of some creative guys just having fun.

Apparently the “Alien Invasion” was Intense Group; a marketing, media and technology firm’s way of launching “Purple Stardust”, their new Creative Agency into the subconscious of Nigerians.

We stan a Genius Marketing Strategy :B Nigerians of course immediately started sharing this video to their friends and family and it has garnered almost 1 million impressions in the last 24 hours.

THE INVASION VIDEO

Intense Group and Purple Stardust CEO – Leye Makanjuola tweeted via X – “We’re here to make statements over and over again and will soon become part and parcel of Nigerian pop culture” he tweeted.

“We will infuse the much needed wave of imagination, and entertainment into the creative and media industry and elevate brands’ value beyond the confines of the ordinary,” he added.

It won’t be far fetched to think that Purple Stardust will go on to create intriguing marketing campaigns to brands who are adventurous enough to try something out of the box.

