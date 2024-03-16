Ali Nuhu assumes duty as new managing director of Nigerian Film Corporation

By Orji Onyekwere

Dr. Ali Nuhu has officially assumed duty as the new and seventh Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) with a pledge to fast track the growth of Nigeria’s film industry to be predicated on commitment, vigor and determination.

At the brief but memorable handing over ceremony, witnessed by film stakeholders, NFC Management and Staff, as well as top –government officials at its headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, Dr. Nuhu said he was determined to deploy his vast experiences in further shaping the vibrant tapestry of the Nigerian film industry.

NFC’s new Chief Executive was emphatic about the expectations of the Federal Government, film and other stakeholders and the good people of Nigeria on the role the agency should play within the national and global creative ecosystem and assured that despite the weighty responsibilities and mandate, he is determined to steer the NFC towards unprecedented excellence in service delivery that will be timely, beneficial, measurable, sustainable and impactful.

READ ALSO: Delta Assembly passes Persons Living With Disability…

The task of harnessing the potentials of Nigeria’s creative sector, particularly the realm of filmmaking, to advance the objectives and policies of the federal government in fostering national growth, Nuhu said, will be driven on the wheels of NFC’s service charter of “powering possibilities”.

He expressed his profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (GCFR) for his appointment, just as he appreciated and also pledged to support Barr. Hannatu Musawa Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy in developing the film sector.

Dignitaries at the event included Alhaji Abba El-Mustapha – Executive Director, Kano State Film Censorship Board, Barr. Ezra Jinang, SSA – Creativity & Entertainment to the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Alhaji Sani Muazu – veteran Kannywood actor, Producer; Sir. Eward Fom – Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Alfred Mgbejume, Achor Yusuf, and Umar Tanko – representatives of the national presidents of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) respectively, as well as several filmmakers were also in attendance.