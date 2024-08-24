Alhaji Yarmusa turbaned ‘Protector of Hausas’ of the 17 Southern States

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Philanthropist and esteemed business man Alhaji Shehu Rabiu Yarmusa, has been turbaned as Garkuwan Jahar Yamma of the 17 Southern States of the federation.

This conferment of “Garkuwan Jahar Yamma”in 17 Southern States of the federation was bestowed on him by his Royal Majesty Alhaji Dr Mallam Haruna Maiyasin, Sarkin Sasa Sarduanan Yamma, Chairman, Council of AREWA Traditional Rulers & Chiefs in 17 Southern States.

According to a letter from the palace of HRM Dr Maiyasinm, signed by Alhaji Chief Ahmad Haruna GFNY, Chiroman Yamma & Ubandoma of Ibadanland, the decision to turban Alhaji Yarmusa was for his immense contribution towards peace, progress and development of youths in Southern States and his respect for the traditional council.

The letter reads, “The decision was taken in view of your immense contribution towards peace and progress in Southern States and development of the youths, your humility and respect for the tradition and the palace of his Royal Highness is highly commendable, hence the decision of the Council Of Arewa Traditional Rulers And Chiefs”

The title ‘Garkuwan Jahar Yamma” according to Yarmusa’s spokesman Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed means “The Protector” because in every Emir or King’s Palace there is always a protector. Before he was given this title, he was the Garkuwan of the Hausas in Lagos State, but this one that was given to him now is ‘Garkuwan Jahar Yamma’, the protector of Hausa people in the whole Southern State which includes: Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun , Ondo including the whole of South South and South East. It’s a title, so he is not a ruler with a kingdom but a title.

According to Mohammed, Alhaji Shehu Rabiu Yarmusa’s conferment was not pre- planned though he had earlier received a letter to that effect. He explained that Chief Yarmusa had only travelled to Ibadan with over 200 followers to condole with his Royal Majesty Alhaji Dr Mallam Haruna Maiyasin over the death of his wife. Sarkin Sasa Sarduanan Yamma was surprised by the large entourage that accompanied Alhaji Yarmusa to his palace and he decided to confer him with the title ahead of the scheduled date.

Alhaji Yarmusa is a successful business man and a philanthropy that has touched many lives and communities around him.