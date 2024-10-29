Alex Ikwechegh apologizes to Bolt driver, says he’s seeking help of behavioural consultant

Alex Ikwechegh, the Abia state lawmaker who assaulted an e-hailing (Bolt) driver in Abuja has apologized for his behaviour.

Recall that the lawmaker had assaulted the driver who went to deliver a package for him at his residence in Maitama area of Abuja.

He had also threatened to make the delivery man disappear after alleging the driver disrespected him.

However, in an apology issued on Monday, Ikwechegh said his behaviour towards the driver did not meet the standards expected of a public official.

His words, “As a public servant, I recognise the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people. My behaviour fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry.”

He also noted that he is working with the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a proper investigation into the matter and upholding of accountability.

In addition, Ikwechegh said he was seeking the help of a professional consultant to ensure such an outburst does not reoccur.

“I am seeking professional counselling to ensure that such behaviour never happens again.

Additionally, I will be engaging in community service initiatives focused on promoting respect, empathy, and understanding,” he added.