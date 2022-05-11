Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh shot dead

An Al Jazeera staff, Shireen Abu Akleh, has been shot dead amid the unabating Israel-Palestine face-off.

The Palestinian-American longtime correspondent died while covering a raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

The deceased had visited the Jenin refugee camp to report on a raid by Israeli security forces.

The Israeli military said the operation targeted “terrorist suspects” and denies its soldiers took Shireen’s life.

A live bullet hit her in the head. Shireen was wearing a press vest and standing with other reporters.

The veteran journalist was rushed to a hospital where doctors at the medicine department of al-Najah University in Nablus pronounced her dead, DailyTimes gathered.

The Palestine leadership wants the Israeli government held accountable for a “crime of execution”.

Al Jazeera producer Ali Samoudi, was shot in the back and in a stable condition, the health ministry added.

“We were going to film the Israeli army operation and suddenly they shot us without asking us to leave or stop filming.

“The first bullet hit me and the second bullet hit Shireen”, Samoudi narrated.

Al Jazeera insists 51-year-old Shireen was deliberately assassinated by Israeli Occupation Forces.

The news channel said the shooting was a blatant murder that violated international laws and norms.

