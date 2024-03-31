Akwu Ukwu celebrates last Ofala of Igwe Offokaja, Ijikala 1 of Akwu- Ukwu

By Gab Alokwe

It was like a royal carnival at the palace of Igwe Thomas Offokaja, the traditional ruler of Akwu-ukwu in Idemili South LGA, as different masquerades and cultural musical troops performed to the admiration of the guests from far and near to witness Igwe Offokaja’s last Ofala festival though already joined his ancestors years ago.

The last Ofala festival attracted prominent members of the society including government functionaries, traditional rulers, and captains of industries.

Families, groups and individuals came in their numbers with their presents to sympatise with Offokaja family and Akwu-ukwu in general while they were also honoured by the Royal family according to Igbo tradition.

In his condolence message, the Anambra State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Mr. Don Onyenji said that traditional ruler is the symbol of authority and tradition, noting that this last Ofala has cleared the way for the smooth arrival of the late traditional ruler back to his home beyond. He expressed joy that the long awaited last Ofala has finally taken place.

The traditional ruler of Nnobi, Igwe Nick Obi who spoke on behalf his colleagues said that he was delighted to witness the last Ofala of Igwe Ijikala and called for love and unity among the leadership of the community.

In his message of appreciation, the President General of Akwu-ukwu Improvement Union, Mr Udoka Ejiako, said that now that the traditional ruler’s seat has been declared vacant and a new Igwe would soon be installed.

Highlight of the festival was the striping off the Royal attire from the representative of the late traditional ruler, declaring the royal seat vacant.