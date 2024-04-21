Akwa Ibom tourism queen campaigns for girl child rights

By Orji Onyekwere

The Most Beautiful Girl in Akwa Ibom Culture and Tourism, HRM Queen Happiness Enetak, a National Youth Service Corp member, who is currently serving in Lagos State, recently paid a courtesy visit to Akwa Ibom State Government, Liaison Office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The queen was accompanied by her management team and Miss Venux Beauty Global, Victory Danjuma and was warmly received by the Liaison Officer, Mr. Samuel .E. Asuquo and senior staffers of the establishment.

During the visit, Queen Happiness Enetak pointed out that her goal is to impact the lives of Akwa Ibomites living in Lagos, especially the vulnerable ones. She would also like to work with Lagos state government towards adding values to the lives of the girl child, women and the people in Lagos State through her Empowerment, Awareness, and Reorientation Campaign tagged “The Rising Female Project”.

She also said that she is a proud Culture and Tourism Ambassador of Akwa Ibom State and prides in representating her people and showcasing her culture to the world.

READ ALSO: Coalition of anti-graft CSOs protests against military

The Vice President of Venux Beauty, Princess Helory, in her speech said, that the queen is scheduled to visit people and places in Lagos state as the Akwa Ibom State Culture and Tourism Queen and Ambassador. She therefore called on corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to partner with Queen Happiness Enetak towards achieving her goals in Lagos state.

The Liaison Officer, Mr Samuel .E. Asuquo while welcoming Queen Enetak to the Akwa Ibom State community, in Lagos State, counseled her and congratulated her on her emergence as the Most Beautiful Girl in Akwa Culture and Tourism 2023/2024.

He, promised to work with her towards executing her pet project, stressing that the vision of the ‘The Rising Female Project’ is in line with the projects that have been carried out by the Akwa Ibom State Government over the years.