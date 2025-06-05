Akwa Ibom plans Special Courts to tackle rising Gender-Based Violence

By Theresa Donatus

Amid a disturbing rise in cases of gender-based violence (GBV), the Akwa Ibom State Government is taking steps to establish special offences courts to handle such cases more efficiently.

The move, being considered under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law) 2020, aims to accelerate justice delivery for victims of GBV and ensure stronger punishment for offenders.

According to Barr. Emem Ette, the secretary of the Akwa Ibom State Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Head of Management Committee, the surge in spousal battery, child abandonment, and rape cases calls for urgent judicial reform.

“We’re engaging the Chief Judge again. We need special GBV courts. The current family courts only handle child-related matters,” Ette said during interaction with newsmen in Uyo yesterday.

She noted that while alternative dispute resolution (ADR) methods are used in less severe cases, such as verbal abuse or certain custody matters, violent offences like rape and acid attacks require full court trials.

Ette also revealed that the state recorded its first-ever conviction for spousal battery, a legal milestone. The offender, who stabbed his wife in a dispute over sachet versus bottled water, was sentenced to three years in prison.

“The victim insisted on seeing the case through. This was a crucial moment for justice in the state,” Ette added.

From June 2020 to June 2025, the state documented 1,520 GBV cases, resulting in 76 convictions. Between January and early June 2025, 161 new cases were recorded, including: 21 cases of rape, 81 threats to life/physical assault, 47 incidents of spousal battery

January topped the chart with 41 reported cases, followed by 36 in February, and 32 in March. May and June also saw significant cases, underscoring a consistent trend of violence.

Human rights advocates and government officials believe that setting up at least two dedicated courts will help manage the backlog and send a strong message of accountability to perpetrators.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Ette said. “Justice delayed is justice denied. We need to act.”