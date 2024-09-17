Akwa Ibom Govt distributes food palliatives to ease economic strain

By Theresa Donatus

In a concerted effort to mitigate the impact of the nationwide food crisis, the Akwa Ibom State Government has begun distributing food aid to vulnerable residents in the Ibesikpo Asutan local area.

Governor Pastor Umo Eno, addressing the economic challenges facing many Nigerians, has spearheaded this initiative to provide crucial support to those in need.

The second phase of this aid program commenced on Monday, with the State Bulk Purchase Agency managing the distribution of rice, beans, and garri through government-approved vouchers.

Speaking, Hon. Uyime Etim, General Manager of the agency, explained that the process involves distributing vouchers to individuals listed in the World Bank-endorsed register of vulnerable persons.

READ ALSO: Reverse evil actions taken against our members, ASUU..

“The governor’s Personal Assistants in each ward are tasked with issuing vouchers only to those listed in the register. This ensures that only genuine beneficiaries receive the aid,” Etim explained.

Governor Eno, who established the State Bulk Purchase Agency to oversee the procurement and distribution of staple foods, reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the most vulnerable during these challenging times. He also encouraged a renewed focus on agriculture as a long-term solution to food scarcity.

Former House of Representatives member and media consultant to Governor Eno, Hon. Aniekan Umana, commended the initiative. “The timing of this distribution is critical given the economic conditions. The governor’s efforts are inclusive and targeted at those most in need, irrespective of political affiliations,” Umana noted.

Local leaders, including Hon. Ubong Obot, the state House of Assembly representative for Ibesikpo Asutan, and Mrs. Akon Michael Asuquo, Transition Committee Chairman, expressed their appreciation for Governor Eno’s generosity.

They commended the Governor’s generosity and effectiveness in addressing local needs, promising continued support in future elections.

Beneficiaries have expressed their gratitude for the aid. Mr. Ekemini Udoh, a 72-year-old resident, described the support as a lifeline. “With the high prices of goods, this assistance comes as a great relief and will make a significant difference in my daily life,” Udoh said.

The food distribution program is set to continue across all 31 local government areas in Akwa Ibom State until November 11, 2024, reflecting the state government’s commitment to addressing the pressing needs of its citizens amid the national economic crisis.